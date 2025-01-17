Aviation Ministry Commends NAMA on Efficiency in Air Travel

Stories by Chinedu Eze

The newly appointed Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana has commended the critical role played by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) in ensuring the safety and efficiency of air navigation in the country, describing it as very strategic and pivotal in the nation’s economic development.

Kana also commended the staff of the agency for their teamwork, dedication and commitment towards achieving organisational objectives, saying that their collective performance was exemplary and deserving of emulation.

He, however, charged staff of the agency to remain committed to teamwork, emphasising its role in achieving collective goals.

“Teamwork is the foundation of success, and your dedication will continue to propel NAMA to greater heights,” he stated.

Kana who made the remarks during a working tour of the agency’s corporate headquarters in Abuja, noted that NAMA’s vision to be a leading air navigation service provider in the world, aligned with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo’s strategic goals for the aviation sector, which were also in sync with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate to elevate the aviation industry.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by the fluctuating dollar exchange rate, the Permanent Secretary reiterated government’s commitment to addressing funding challenges in the sector and pledged to collaborate with the Minister to secure the necessary funding to support the agency’s projects.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of NAMA, Ahmed Umar Farouk, expressed gratitude for the Permanent Secretary’s visit, acknowledging the significance of him taking time to tour all the offices at the headquarters of the agency which he described as the “heart of the aviation industry.”

He emphasised that safety remained sacrosanct in NAMA’s operations, and highlighted some of the challenges facing the organisation to include funding for critical navigational infrastructure, stating that some of the agency’s projects were currently 50 per cent completed while efforts were being made to source for more funding.