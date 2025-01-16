Tinubu Congratulates Okonjo-Iweala, Adeola, Adesina For Bagging UNILAG’s Honorary Doctorate

* Describes the trio as exceptional Nigerians who are role models for the youth

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; co-founder of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Mr Fola Adeola and Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, Mr Kola Adesina, on the well-deserved conferment of honorary doctoral degrees by the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The university recognised Okonjo-Iweala for her trailblazing acts as the first African woman to lead the WTO and for introducing significant reforms in Nigeria’s financial sector.

It honoured Adeola for his pioneering role in the Nigerian banking sector and for founding the FATE Foundation, an NGO mentoring young Nigerian entrepreneurs through training and loans.

Adesina, an alumnus of the university, was recognised for his innovative contributions to the energy industry.

Adesina is the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Sahara Power Group, an energy and infrastructure organisation with operations in 42 countries.

The three distinguished Nigerians were awarded a Doctor of Science honorary degree (D.Sc) by the university at its 55th convocation on January 16.

President Tinubu, in a statement issued Thursday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, deeply admired these exceptional Nigerians who have excelled in their careers and are role models for the nation’s youth.

In one of the congratulatory letters, the president praised Adesina for his significant contributions to Nigeria’s energy sector, highlighting this recognition as a reflection of his commitment to advancing national development.

“Your visionary leadership at Sahara Power Group has been transformative, ensuring sustainable power solutions and inspiring professionals across the energy sector to pursue excellence. This honorary degree is a well-deserved acknowledgement of your tireless efforts to elevate engineering standards and drive innovation in Nigeria,” President Tinubu remarked.

According to the president, the three Nigerian icons deserve recognition for their pursuit of excellence, hard work and invaluable contributions to the nation’s economic development.

“I encourage you to continue to serve as beacons of hope, innovation and inspiration for future generations. Please know that your contributions remain deeply valued by the government and people of Nigeria,” the president stated.

President Tinubu wished Okonjo-Iweala, Adeola and Adesina more success.