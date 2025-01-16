Sanusi: I’ll No Longer Offer Advice to Government on Economic Matters

•Blames Nigeria’s downturn on decades of mismanagement

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, yesterday declared that he would no longer offer advice to the administration of President Bola Tinubu on how to address the country’s economic challenges.

Sanusi made this statement during the 21st Memorial Lecture of Chief Gani Fawehinmi in Lagos, where he served as chairman of the event.

Speaking at the event, the emir explained that he initially tried to help the government but has now resolved not to offer further assistance.

He said: “I don’t want to help the government. They are my friends, but if they don’t behave like friends, I won’t act like one. So, I watch them struggle, and they don’t even have people with credibility to explain their actions.

“But I’m not going to help. I started out offering advice, but that’s not happening anymore. Let them come and explain to Nigerians why they are pursuing these policies. In the meantime, I’ll sit back and enjoy a good movie with popcorn.”

According to the monarch, the economic difficulties Nigerians are facing today are, in part, a result of decades of irresponsible economic management by past governments.

He stated: “What we are going through now is a necessary consequence of years of poor economic governance. We were warned repeatedly, but no one listened. Now, is everything being done today correct? No.”

Sanusi further emphasised that personal integrity, courage, and discipline matter more than wealth or power, highlighting the importance of self-reflection as a nation.

“Can we please ask ourselves, ‘Who am I?’” he urged. “We have lost sight of what truly defines us.”

He also lamented how people, upon gaining power, often become consumed by it, adding that “People get into power, but they don’t know how to use it.” “They think it belongs to them. We need to stop taking pride in these temporary, superficial things,” he added.

He stated that while he may discuss the economy in the future, his current focus was to honour the legacy of Chief Gani Fawehinmi.

He urged the audience to reflect on Fawehinmi’s example of integrity and to re-examine the distinction between “who we are” and “what we are.”

Sanusi also took the opportunity to encourage lawyers to emulate the late Gani Fawehinmi’s commitment to integrity, character, and justice—values he believes are currently lacking in the legal profession.

In his goodwill message, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), praised the enduring legacy of Chief Gani Fawehinmi, describing him as a symbol of courage and justice.

Keyamo, who was represented by Henry Agbebire of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), acknowledged Fawehinmi’s monumental impact on human rights, public service, and the legal profession.

“The late Chief Gani Fawehinmi left an indelible mark on human rights advocacy, public service, and the legal profession. His legacy inspires us all with its courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment to justice for the common man,” Keyamo said.

Reflecting on his own journey, Keyamo credited Fawehinmi’s mentorship with shaping his activism and legal career.

“As someone whose human rights activism began under Gani Fawehinmi’s guidance, I am proud to continue championing issues such as citizens’ rights, accountable governance, and equitable public policy. These principles guide my work today,” he pointed out.

Keyamo also expressed his hope that the discussions at the event would yield ideas for promoting Nigeria’s sustainable development and social justice.

“I trust the deliberations will offer solutions that can guide our nation toward economic progress and fairness,” he added.

Other notable guests included the Nigerian Bar Association President Afam Osigwe (SAN), Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, Lawal Pedro (SAN), and human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), among others.