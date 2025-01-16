Otti Receives New Ohanaeze President General Mbata, Pledges Support of 7 Governors to Ensure His Success

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





The newly-elected President General, PG, of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta Mbata has been assured that governors of the seven Ohanaeze Ndigbo states would provide a sure footing for him to succeed in his assignment.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia gave the assurance when he received Mbata and his Deputy, Prince Okey Nwadinobi, at his Umuehim Nvosi Country Home, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

He said the collective interest of his brother governors from the states that make up the Ohanaeze Ndigbo is the development and unity of the people.

A government house press release said the brand new Ohanaeze president general and his deputy, visited Otti Tuesday to express their personal gratitude for his support and that of other governors in the recently conducted Ohanaeze Ndigbo election.

Otti said that Mbata is a good choice for Ohanaeze leadership, noting that he has known the PG for decades and therefore harbours no doubt that he would succeed in the onerous duty of leading Ndigbo.

His words: “I know your capacity and know what you stand for. I have no doubt that in this role, you will continue to do what you have been known for, which is consistency, truthfulness, fairness, equity, and transparency.

“I can vouch for you. I was very pleased when you showed interest. My colleagues and I also looked at it, and we said if people like this are showing interest, they should be given an opportunity.”

He acknowledged that the new Ohanaeze executives have tough job cut out for them.

The Abia governor told Mbata that he and his executives can count on the support of seven governors of the states covered by Ohanaeze.

According to Otti, “the seven of us all consulted, we all met, sometimes virtually. None of us has any personal interest. Our interest is the development and unity of our people” hence their readiness to make Ohanaeze live up to expectations.

“We all agreed that this time around, Ohanaeze should be focused on uniting the people, creating that leadership of our heritage, so that we can all do well as a people.”

Senator Mbata had earlier in his speech, thanked Governor Otti and the other governors, acknowledging that they actually made his emergence as Ohanaeze PG possible on January 10, 2025.

He noted that the presence of the governors during the election that produced the new National Executives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo signifies the importance that Otti and his colleagues attached to the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization.

Mbata, who had represented Rivers East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, assured that his Ohanaeze leadership “will consult, collaborate, and cooperate with (Otti and his brother governors) all the way” to pursue and achieve common goals.

He also lauded Otti for the great work he is doing in Abia, saying that “I have known you sufficiently to know that this is exactly what is going to happen. I didn’t expect anything less”.

“We are hoping that we would be able to tap into your wealth of experience as somebody well-grounded within the private and public spheres. Your approach and perspective to issues will be a lot more different,” Mbata said.