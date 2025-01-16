Ondo: Police Announce Movement Restriction Ahead Saturday’s LG Polls

The police in Ondo State have announced the restriction of vehicular and motorcycle movement from 6am to 4pm on Saturday for the local government (LG) election.

The state Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Wilfred Afolabi, in a statement on Thursday in Akure by the command’s spokesperson, CSP Funmilayo Odunlami, said the directive was for security reasons.

According to him, commuters, who may have a reason to use the state as passage, are pre-informed of the restrictions to help adjust their plans ahead of the d-day.

“However, security personnel, health workers, firefighters and other essential service providers are allowed free movement to carry out their duties. Cases of emergency are also considered for movement.

“We urge all eligible voters to abide by the rules guiding the electoral process while carrying out their civic duties.

“All intending miscreants who may want to cause mayhem on election day are warned to stay clear.

“All machineries are in place to nip any untoward act as they raise their ugly heads,” he said.

The CP also said that adequate security had been put in place for both human and material resources to ensure smooth passage of the electoral process. (NAN)