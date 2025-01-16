Jasanya Empowers Less Privileged Children Through Painting Workshop in Lagos

Exceptional artist, Olamide Jasanya, recently organised a transformative painting workshop for the less privileged children at the Children Centre Orphanage in Lagos State.

The initiative, which took place with the full approval of the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, was designed to provide the children with the opportunity to explore their creativity, learn new artistic skills, and build self-confidence.

The workshop was a heartfelt endeavour, aimed at creating a safe and supportive environment where young minds could be nurtured and inspired.

Jasanya, who is known for his versatile and evocative paintings, took the children through a series of engaging activities that not only enhanced their artistic abilities but also introduced them to various techniques and strategies for self-expression through art.

During the session, Jasanya shared insightful tips on painting techniques, colour mixing, and the importance of embracing individual styles.

He also provided valuable mentorship, encouraging the children to harness their creativity as a powerful tool for personal growth and development.

Under his supervision, the children were able to create their own masterpieces, showcasing their unique talents and fostering a sense of accomplishment and pride.

“I believe that art has the power to transform lives and build self-esteem, especially for young people who may not always have the resources or opportunities to discover their potential,” said Jasanya. “This workshop was not just about painting; it was about empowering these children with the tools they need to dream big and believe in their abilities.”

Beyond his artistic career, Jasanya is deeply committed to giving back to his community, particularly in supporting the less privileged. His passion for nurturing young talent is further exemplified through his NGO, ProjectGiiV, an initiative he founded to enhance the welfare of underprivileged children and youth across Nigeria.

Jasanya confirms there will be many more editions of the exercise and with it, he hopes to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity, offering young people the chance to develop their skills and pursue their dreams, regardless of their background.

This recent workshop at the Children Centre Orphanage is a testament to Jasanya’s dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of those less fortunate.

By leveraging his professional expertise and personal passion for art, he continues to be a beacon of hope and inspiration for many, reinforcing his commitment to using art as a means of uplifting individuals and communities.