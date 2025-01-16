  • Thursday, 16th January, 2025

House Member, Okonkwo, Inaugurates ICT Centre in Anambra

Sunday Okobi

House of Representatives member representing Idemili North/South Federal Constituency, Hon Uchenna Harris Okonkwo, has inaugurated a  modern Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre in Ojoto, Anambra State.

The ICT Centre, which has computers, printers, and internet services powered by solar energy, is set up at the Boys Secondary School, Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the event, Okonkwo said the ICT Centre would benefit the youths of Idemili and Ojoto, particularly students who are preparing for national examinations such as JAMB, WASSCE, and SSCE.

Okonkwo restated his commitment to partnering with  well-meaning Ojoto people to bring further development and shared prosperity to the community.

According to him, “This centre will support youths interested in acquiring digital skills such as content creation, digital marketing, graphic design, and video editing.”

In his remarks, the traditional ruler of Ojoto, Igwe Gerald Mbamalu, described Okonkwo as a worthy son of Ojoto and a visionary leader.

Mbamalu commended the lawmaker for his developmental initiatives, noting that the ICT Centre would impact the community positively, adding: “I want to applaud Okonkwo for his people-oriented projects across Idemili.”

On his part, the President-General of Ojoto Akanasato Union (OAU), Chief Ernest Obunadike, who was represented by Mr. Donkatchy Chimbiko, the secretary-general of OAU, commended Hon Okonkwo for his contributions to the community’s development in the area of health, empowerment, and education

