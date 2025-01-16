House Deputy Chief Whip, Adewunmi Onanuga, is Dead

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga is dead.

Onanuga who represented the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State died on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, after a brief illness.

The Spokesperson of the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi in a statement issued Wednesday said Onanuga who was born on December 2, 1965, was a dedicated public servant, a visionary leader, and a passionate advocate for her constituents.

He noted that she was first elected to the House in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and served as Chairperson of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development in the 9th Assembly, where she championed policies to empower women and advance social welfare.

The spokesperson stressed that she was re-elected in 2023 and appointed Deputy Chief Whip of the 10th Assembly, a role in which she demonstrated exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to legislative discipline, particularly during parliamentary sittings.

Rotimi noted: “It is with profound sorrow that the House of Representatives announces the passing of Rt. Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, who, until her demise, served as the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, representing the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State. She passed away earlier today, January 15, 2025, after a brief illness.

“Affectionately known as ‘Ijaya’ Rep. Onanuga’s intellect, passion, humility, and drive for excellence earned her admiration among her colleagues and constituents alike.

“Her impactful contributions to Nigeria’s political landscape reflected her passion for creating a better society and her tireless dedication to public service.”

The House extended its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, associates, the government and people of Ogun State – particularly the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North constituency – and the entire membership of the National Assembly.

It noted that the funeral arrangements will be announced by her family in due course. Ogun governor, Dapo Abiodun, has sympathised with the family of the late member of House of Representatives. In a condolence message on Wednesday, Abiodun described the passing of the lawmaker as devastating and shocking. He noted that Onanuga’s death was a monumental loss to Ogun, in particular, and Nigeria, as a whole. Onanuga represented Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency, serving as the Deputy Chief Whip in the Green Chamber. She died early Wednesday after a brief illness. She was born on Dec. 2, 1965. The governor described her as a fearless leader, a loyal party member, and a great mobiliser. Abiodun added that the late lawmaker contributed immensely to the advancement of women and the general well-being of her constituents until her final days. He prayed for the repose of her soul and strength for the family she left behind to bear the loss. “I sincerely sympathise with the leadership of the House of Representatives, led by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen and members of the lower chamber. “Without mincing words, her death came as a rude shock to all of us in Ogun. It was both devastating and sudden; we have truly lost an extraordinary amazon. “Her courage was exemplary, and her loyalty was exceptional. We will sorely miss her. However, we take solace in her immense contributions to humanity and the good of all. “May God rest her soul and grant her family the strength to endure this great loss.”