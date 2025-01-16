Firm Plans AI Varsity in Nigeria to Boost Africa’s Tech Adoption    

Wini Groupis planning to establish the first AI Nigeria-focused University in Epe, Lagos, as part of the move to advance the course of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Africa,

According to Wini Group, the varsity will revolutionise education in Africa and serve as the nucleus for Africa’s first Silicon Valley powered by AI. It aimed to build a vibrant community of world-class faculty and students passionate about leveraging AI and quantum computing to drive progress in Africa and beyond.

The proposed Wini University is envisioned as Africa’s first university entirely focused on Artificial Intelligence.

According to the Chairman of Wini Group Nigeria, Olukayode Akano, the decision to locate the university in Epe was due to President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to attracting global investors to Nigeria and advancing his administration’s vision of transforming the country into a trillion-dollar economy.

Akano said the decision was also influenced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s remarkable efforts in positioning Lagos as the “California of Africa” thereby elevating its economy to the fifth largest in Africa, which is akin to California’s global ranking.