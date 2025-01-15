Police Arrest 32 Suspects for Ondo Communal Clash

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Police Command yesterday said it has arrested 32 suspects in connection with the communal clash between the Owake and Ebo communities in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State which led to the death of two people.

THISDAY reported that the attack occurred last Sunday and a house belonging to Omorinbola Francis was set ablaze, while several injured residents were rushed to the newly inaugurated Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Iwaro-Oka for treatment.

Also the Palace of the Asin of Oka-Odo and an event hall were destroyed during the clash.

However, the state Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, while leading top police officials to the affected communities, said the culprits would be prosecuted after completion of investigation.

The police commissioner said the police should be commended for their urgent intervention in the affected areas.

The CP had last Monday urged all parties involved to sheath their sword, as violence and property destruction would only result in stagnation and underdevelopment.

He said: “The clash started on January 12, 2025, when youths from Oka Odo went on a hunting expedition and were allegedly attacked by youths from Ebo. The Ebo youths were said to have mistaken them for individuals from Owake, with whom they have an unresolved land dispute.

“In retaliation, Oka Odo youths mobilised and invaded the Ebo community, leading to incidents of arson.”

“The conflict led to casualties on both sides leading to death of two persons (names and identities unknown), while the injured are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.”

The CP stressed that a police team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP Ops) has been deployed to the area to restore peace and prevent further escalation.

He further urged the communities to seek peaceful resolutions to their disputes to avoid further loss of lives and property while assuring residents that the police would ensure that the perpetrators of violence on both sides are brought to justice.