Katsina Woos Investors to Unlock Mineral, Agricultural Potential 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has called on investors to embrace the ‘numerous’ opportunities that exist in the mineral and agricultural landscape of the state.

Radda, while declaring open a one-day capacity-building workshop for exporters in Katsina, said the state has vast untapped agricultural, textiles and mineral resources that needed to be harnessed for ultimate productivity.

With the theme: ‘Unlocking Export Potential: Strategies for Success’, the workshop was organised by the Katsina State Investment Promotion Agency (KIPA) at Munaj Event Centre, Katsina.

Radda said: “Katsina State possesses vast untapped potential in agriculture, textiles and mineral resources that can substantially contribute to our export portfolio.”

He explained that his administration has created an enabling environment for businesses and taken concrete steps to diversify the state’s economy and restore sustained growth and development.

He said the state government has made significant gains in the ongoing war against bandits and kidnappers as a base for the enthronement of a secured and stable investment by all investors.

Earlier, the KIPA Director-General, Ibrahim Tukur-Jikamshi, said the state remained one of the most attractive investment destinations in Nigeria because of its enormous potential in minerals, textiles and agriculture.

He therefore urged both foreign and local investors to take advantage of the enormous economic opportunities thereof.

He added that the capacity-building workshop aligned with the Governor Radda-led administration’s commitment to strengthening small and medium enterprises in the state.

“Participants received comprehensive training on crucial aspects of international trade, including market access strategies, quality assurance protocols, digital marketing techniques and navigation of international trade regulations,” Tukur-Jikamshi added.