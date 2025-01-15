Gov Okpebholo Unveils Management, Players of Insurance, Edo Queen

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has unveiled the management and players of Bendel Insurance and Edo Queens Football Club with an affirmation of the government’s commitment to revitalize the football clubs and restore them back to their glory days.

The Governor was represented by his Deputy Governor, Rt Hon. Dennis Idahosa, on Tuesday, did the official unveiling at the Government House, in Benin City.

Recognizing the importance of sport in building cohesion and fostering unity as well as driving economic growth in the society, Hon. Dennis said the Edo State Government places great importance on sporting activities and is committed to revitalizing the twin clubs and taking them to enviable heights in both national and intercontinental football competitions.

Hon. Idahosa said: “It is with great pleasure I welcome you to this epoch-making event. Today’s unveiling of the management and players of Bendel Insurance FC and Edo Queens underscores the importance this administration places on sport as a verifiable vehicle for cohesion and progress

“The appointment of the new management team and extra players are testaments of government resolve to revitalize Bendel Insurance and Edo Queens FC and restore it to its glory days in Nigeria football competitions.

“And the resolve of this present administration to support Edo State Commission’s vision of grooming talents, especially youths in channelling their energy as envisioned by the founding fathers

“The new coach, the technical directors and the team management must work together to improve on the performance of Bendel Insurance FC and advance the club beyond Premier league tournament. The new players must shun indiscipline, hooliganism and embrace team work to place them ahead in the league.”

The Deputy Governor continued: “It is on this record that the superlative performance of Edo Queens FC as the defending champions of the Women Football League has restored the position of Edo State as the home of sport in Nigeria. The state governor is proud and elated over the performance of Edo Queens in Nigeria female football tournament and in continental engagements.

“It is my honour and privilege to unveil the new management and players of Bendel Insurance FC and Edo Queens FC for more victories and success.”

Earlier, the Chairman, Edo State Sport Commission, Hon. Desmond Enabulele, said the gathering was unique as it avails an opportunity to unveil the team that would take the clubs to national and international competitions.

Hon. Enabulele appreciated the Governor for his support, stressing that the positive energy being infused by into the team is yielding results and already sending positive vibes within the sporting world.

He ascribed the recent stellar performance of Edo Queens at the recently concluded CAF women’s championship to the positive support from the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

He said the commission had carefully selected the management crew and new players based on their performances, competence and capacity and assured the government of improved results in their performances, promising to bring national and international glory to the state.

Speaking to newsmen, the trio of the management team assured the Governor and the people of Edo State of their commitment to ensuring that the investment of the state government in the clubs pays off by taking the clubs to both national and international glory.

They stressed that they were coming on board with a new strategy and play pattern that would not only bring medals and victories to the clubs but also give fans and football lovers, an entertaining football to look forward to.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of Austin Iyamu as Technical Director, Peter Obanor as Team Manager and Greg Ikhenoba as substantive Coach of Bendel Insurance FC. Also unveiled were 13 new players injected into Edo Queens FC to further fortify them in the new season.

The defending champions of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Edo Queens will be kickstarting their 2025 football season campaign today at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, as they play host to Abia Angels FC.