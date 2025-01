Food Security: Ekiti Sets up Storage Facilities for Bumper Harvest

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

In a move aimed at ensuring food sufficiency, the Ekiti State Government has set up storage facilities in different parts of the state, with the sole aim of buying farm produce from farmers during harvest season and storing them for release during period of scarcity.

The state Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, who last Monday led some officials on inspection of one of the storage facilities for agricultural produce in Ado- Ekiti, said building the storage facilities is one of the government’s plans to avert the food scarcity that was experienced in the state last year.

Governor Oyebanji said the government’s immediate focus is to address food shortage, reduce post-harvest losses and ensure food sufficiency all year round across the state.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the inspection, Governor Oyebanji, who was accompanied on the inspection by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Niyi Adebayo; Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Boluwade Ebenezer; and Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Cooperatives, Mrs. Tayo Adeola, said the initiative was in line with the directive of President Bola Tinubu to state governors to prioritize food security as critical step in combating hunger across the country.

The governor explained that the state cultivated over 6,000 hectares of farmland in 2024, adding that the warehouse for storing food crops was a major challenge, hence the decision of his administration to provide storage facilities this year.

The facilities, according the governor would help in regulating prices of food items in the eventuality of food scarcity.

While expressing his delight that a large chunk of the farm produce were bought from young farmers under the Bring Back Youth in Agriculture programme, the governor assured them that his administration remains committed to alleviating hunger and achieving food security in the state.

He said: “We promised Ekiti State good governance, and like you said, we have been trying to work that talk. The president directed that each state should embark on strategy of food security and in Ekiti State in the last one year, we have started with phase one of a very deliberate attempt to ensure that we produce ourselves out of hunger, and last year we cumulatively cultivated over 6,000 hectares of land in the state, all planted.

“Going forward, we want to ensure that, those crops that we buy from the youths, store them there and we will release to the market when there is increase in prices of food so that we can moderate prices.”

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Ebenezer Boluwade, said that the goal is not only to tackle hunger but to also create opportunities for youths in agriculture.

While explaining that the initiative would ensure steady food supply throughout the year, Boluwade said the government would encourage farmers, particularly the youths, in agriculture to increase production, knowing that their produce would not go to waste and government is willing and ready to buy from them.