Facilities Management Professionals Urged to Make Meaningful Impact on Communities

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Facilities management professionals in Nigeria have been urged to make meaningful impact wherever they practice in the country.

Speaking after his inauguration recently, President of the Association of Facilities Management Practitioners Nigeria (AFMPN), Dr. Olumide Aina said, “We live in a world where the built environment plays a critical role in shaping our economies, societies, and individual well-being. Facilities management is no longer just about maintaining buildings and infrastructure; it is about creating spaces that inspire, heal, educate, and nurture.

“As facilities management professionals, we have a unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact on our communities, our environment, and our economy. We must seize this moment to redefine our profession, to push boundaries, and to drive innovation.

“In Nigeria and across Africa, we face significant challenges: rapid urbanization, infrastructure deficits, climate change, and economic uncertainty. But we also have tremendous opportunities: a young, vibrant population, an abundance of natural resources, and a resilient, entrepreneurial spirit.

“As your president, I commit to working with our members, partners, and stakeholders to address these challenges and seize these opportunities.”

During his tenure, he said, “We will focus on: Professional Development: Enhancing our skills, knowledge, and competencies to stay ahead of the curve.

“Industry Advocacy: Promoting the value and importance of facilities management in Nigeria and Africa.

“Sustainability and Innovation: Driving green practices, embracing technology, and fostering a culture of innovation.

“Collaboration and Partnerships: Building strategic alliances with government, industry, and civil society to advance our shared goals.

“Community Engagement: Giving back to our communities, promoting social responsibility, and supporting the next generation of facilities management professionals.

“To my fellow members, I ask that you join me on this journey. Let us work together to elevate our profession, to drive positive change, and to make a lasting impact on our nation and our continent.

“To our partners and stakeholders, I extend a hand of friendship and collaboration. Let us work together to build a better future for all.

“And to the people of Nigeria and Africa, I pledge that we will work tirelessly to create spaces that inspire, heal, educate, and nurture. We will strive to make a meaningful difference in your lives, your communities, and your environment.”

He pledged “to work tirelessly to elevate our profession, promote excellence, and drive positive change in our industry.

“As we gather here today, we are not just representing ourselves or our organizations; we are representing the hopes, aspirations, and expectations of our nation, Nigeria, and our beloved continent, Africa.”