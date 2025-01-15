Curiosity Mounts over New Children’s Show in The Offing

The country is buzzing with expectation following hints that a children’s music sitcom will soon make a grand entry into the Nigerian entertainment landscape.

Reportedly, the company behind the show is Anthill Studios, a leader in the creation and production of many Nollywood titles including the recent Netflix blockbuster, Lisabi.

The organization is keeping mum about the programme, with its CEO, Niyi Akinmolayan neither confirming nor denying the report.

“What I can confirm to you is that there’s lot in the works, including a children’s show but for details, let’s wait and see”, he said in response to enquiries.

However, sources in the know insist that that the show, with themes of music, food, culture, and family, is set to make a mark on children’s programming contextualized for Nigeria and Africa.

Pointing to hints and teasers appearing on the Anthill studios social media handles, they claim the sitcom is a continuing expression of Niyi Akinmolayan’s passion for children’s entertainment and would add to his already impressive track record in the field.

Anthill Studios is a leading, fully integrated, broad-based production company based in Nigeria and a leader in the creation and production of all types of entertainment ranging from 3D animation to medical thrillers, to comedies to epic Yoruba film.

Since its inception 15 years ago, the company has emerged as a clear voice of creative quality in Nollywood.