Sulaiman Appointed As New Chairman, Yemisi Shyllon Museum Advisory Board

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art (YSMA) has announced the appointment of Mr. Adedotun Sulaiman as the new Chairman of its Advisory Board.

Sulaiman, an accomplished business leader, and art collector with over four decades of dedication to the arts, takes over from Kola Aina, the museum’s pioneer chairman. The appointment takes effect from January 20, 2025.

Under Aina’s leadership, the museum has gained increasing recognition, including the prestigious Museum Opening of the Year 2020 Award by Apollo Magazine, a leading international art publication.

As the museum embarks on its next chapter, Sulaiman’s extensive experience in corporate governance and his passion for the arts will drive its mission of cultural preservation and innovation to greater heights.

Reflecting on his tenure, Aina said: “It has been an honour to serve as the pioneer chairman of the YSMA Advisory Board. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together and confident that Adedotun Sulaiman’s exceptional leadership and commitment to the arts will propel the museum to new frontiers.”

Sulaiman, who chairs the boards of several prominent companies, including Cadbury Nigeria Plc, ABSA Group, and SecureID Ltd, among others, expressed his enthusiasm for his new role: “The Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art stands as an important institution for preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage and artistic excellence. I am honoured to take on this role and look forward to working with the board and museum team to further its mission and impact.”

The Museum Director, Jess Castellote, also commented on the transition: “We are deeply grateful to Kola Aina for his remarkable contributions to the museum’s growth and reputation. We warmly welcome Adedotun Sulaiman, whose experience and passion for the arts promise an exciting future for the YSMA.”

As the YSMA continues to expand its reach and influence in the art world, Sulaiman’s leadership marks an important moment in the museum’s journey.

The YSMA at Pan-Atlantic University is Nigeria’s leading art institution, committed to service and impact through the preservation and showcase of the rich artistic heritage of Nigeria.

With an extensive collection of artworks spanning centuries, YSMA offers a diverse range of exhibitions, educational programmes, and activities designed to create immersive experiences for visitors and to enrich the cultural landscape of the nation.