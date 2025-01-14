Omo-Agege Debunks Story of Plan to Leave APC

Former Deputy President of the Senate and flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 governorship election in Delta State, Ovie Omo-Agege, has debunked media reports that he was planning to leave the party, describing it as a failed hatchet job by an on-the-shelf journalist available for hire.

In a press release issued by his Media Adviser, Sunny Areh, Senator Omo-Agege said the story is a product of allegation journalism with no iota of truth.

According to the former Deputy President of the Senate,”Our attention has been drawn to the January 12, 2025 publication of The Will, an online magazine published in the United States(US) of America by a Nigerian also based in the US.

“In the weird publication, it was alleged that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the Senate in the 9th Session, is scheming to abandon the APC to team up with Mallam Nasir el-Rufai to float a phantom new political party. The story is not only shocking but idiotic.

“Having led the APC to its best ever performance in the 2023 general elections in Delta State where the party won two of the three senatorial seats and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was narrowly cheated from coasting to victory in the Governorship election, associating his name with the political group the former Kaduna State governor is said to be working on is a clear case of fable without any basis whatsoever.”

Omo-Agege state that the story is the product of a hatchet job orchestrated by political forces whose only path to relevance is to create a wedge between him and His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Let it be known that as the leader of APC in Delta State and having taken it through a record showing in the 2023 general elections, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege remains irrevocably committed, steadfast and primed to the task of completing the job of rescuing the state from the serial failed administrations in 2027.

“Together with other progressive forces, he will steer the state to true prosperity and take her away from the trajectory of missed opportunities, failed policies and incorporated corruption to the path of development as a frontline oil producing state in the Niger-Delta,” the statement added.

He Omo-Agege urged the APC faithful to disregard the hatchet job and remain firm in their loyalty to the party.

“Already, our dear President’s reform agenda for re-tooling Nigeria’s economy to a productive one is bearing fruits and the people are testifying to the renewed hope of all facets of the population.

President Tinubu will not be deterred or distracted by reactionary forces determined to keep the people in perpetual penury,” he declared.