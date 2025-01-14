NSIB, Oyo State Strengthen Collaborations to Improve Transport Safety

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and the Oyo State Government has strengthened collaborations to enhance transportation safety in the state.

The NSIB Director-General, Capt. Alex Badeh Jr, gave the hint when he, alongside members of the Bureau, paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.

Badeh, during the visit, noted that the aim was to strengthen relationships between the NSIB and the Oyo State Government, as well as explore potential areas of collaboration in the advancement of transport safety measures and accident prevention strategies within the state.

The NSIB DG in a statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs and Family NSIB Assistance, Mrs. Bimbo Oladeji, while commending the governor for his commitment to infrastructure development in the state, stated that the importance of incorporating robust safety protocols across all sectors, including transportation and other industries that require stringent safety oversight.

He briefed Governor Makinde on NSIB’s mission and key accomplishments in recent years, emphasising the bureau’s dedication to improving safety outcomes through thorough investigation of incidents and accidents, transport safety recommendations, as well as proactive engagement with stakeholders.

According to him, “We are here today to express our admiration for your visionary leadership and to explore how we can work together to promote a culture of transport safety in Oyo State. NSIB is committed to ensuring that safety remains at the forefront of every development initiative, and we believe that by working with state governments, we can create safer environments across Nigeria.”

Governor Makinde in his response commended NSIB’s role in enhancing transport safety in Nigeria and expressed his eagerness to explore areas where the Oyo State Government could benefit from the bureau’s expertise, particularly in sectors involving transportation and public safety.

He said: “Your work is critical in ensuring that we learn from past accidents and prevent future occurrences, and I am pleased to see your proactive approach in reaching out to stakeholders at all levels.”

The governor further highlighted his administration’s commitment to infrastructural development and improving safety standards in the state. He also emphasised the importance of cooperation between federal agencies and state governments in achieving lasting progress in safety initiatives.

The visit and the discussion provided an opportunity for the NSIB team and Governor Makinde to deliberate on areas of mutual interest, including the need for continuous education and training on safety protocols, as well as the importance of public awareness campaigns to instil a culture of safety among citizens.

The visit concluded with a mutual commitment to strengthening collaboration and action programmes and projects that would benefit not only Oyo State but also other regions of the country.