S.M.A.R.T. GOALS ARE NOT ENOUGH

SMART goals to inspire teams to achieve meaningful success, argues

LINUS OKORIE

Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound (SMART) goals are essential frameworks for setting goals which are widely recognized. They are structured to provide clarity, structure, and direction, enabling individuals and teams to focus on measurable outcomes and align efforts toward achieving their goals. Whether it’s increasing sales, improving customer service, or hitting production targets, SMART goals have long been the cornerstone of performance management in businesses of all sizes.

However, as much as SMART goals are instrumental in guiding actions, is setting them truly enough to guarantee sustainable success? The question arises: can a company achieve lasting growth and resilience by simply meeting a set of pre-defined targets, or is there something more that leaders must do?

While SMART goals set the foundation, they are only the first step in a much larger journey. The true challenge lies in sustaining momentum and fostering long-term impact. Leaders who solely focus on these goals may miss the deeper aspects of organizational health, such as adaptability, innovation, and employee engagement, which are crucial to thriving in an ever-evolving world of business.

SMART goals are widely used for their clear focus on specific, measurable outcomes. However, this approach can sometimes lead to pitfalls that hinder long-term success. First, focusing too narrowly on a single target, such as sales or production quotas, can cause teams to lose sight of the broader organizational vision. For instance, a sales team might meet their revenue goals but neglect crucial aspects like customer satisfaction, which could ultimately hurt customer loyalty. This tunnel vision can stifle creativity and limit opportunities for growth.

In today’s fast-paced world, rapid changes in the market, technology, and consumer expectations can make rigid SMART goals less effective. When unforeseen shifts occur like the need to pivot from in-person services to online models during the COVID-19 pandemic goals set without adaptability in mind may become outdated. A culture of agility, where teams can adjust to change as easily as they pursue objectives, becomes essential for sustained success.

As is consistent with SMART goals that emphasizes measurability, an overfocus on numbers can neglect intangible but vital factors, such as team morale, creativity, and innovation. These elements, though difficult to quantify, are often the drivers of long-term growth. If organizations prioritize only measurable outcomes like profits or productivity, they risk fostering a culture where employees are pressured to meet targets at the expense of their well-being and creative freedom.

While SMART goals provide clarity and measurable targets, they alone aren’t enough to drive sustainable organizational success. True, long-lasting impact requires a broader framework that integrates adaptability, systems, and collaboration.

First, SMART goals must align with the company’s overarching vision and values. They should not exist in isolation as mere metrics to hit. Instead, they should serve a greater purpose, driving forward the organization’s mission. For an example, Tesla’s goals are driven by innovation and sustainability, aligning with the company’s vision to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. Leaders must ensure that each goal reinforces the broader mission, making it more than just a numerical target.

Additionally, focusing solely on goals can be limiting. To sustain progress, leaders must prioritize building systems that foster consistent performance. In James Clear’s Atomic Habits, he emphasizes that successful outcomes are not just about hitting individual goals, but about establishing reliable systems routines, processes, and habits that keep progress on track. For example, a marketing team’s success in increasing brand awareness is not solely in the goal itself, but in the systems, they build for continuous research, collaboration, and campaign execution.

Lastly, adaptability is key in today’s fast-changing environment. Leaders must foster a culture of flexibility where goals can evolve as circumstances change. The COVID-19 pandemic proved the importance of agility, with companies that quickly pivoted—whether by embracing remote work or exploring new digital strategies—showing the value of revising goals in response to shifting circumstances. Leaders who nurture this adaptability ensure their teams remain resilient, making continuous progress regardless of unexpected challenges.

Indra Nooyi’s leadership at PepsiCo demonstrates the power of integrating SMART goals with a broader strategic vision. While she emphasized achieving measurable targets like revenue growth, her hallmark initiative, Performance with Purpose, went beyond numbers. This strategy combined profitability with a commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. Under her leadership, she redefined its product portfolio to offer healthier options, such as reducing sugar and salt in its products, while investing in sustainable packaging to create eco-friendly packaging and conserve water in its manufacturing processes.

To achieve these goals, Nooyi focused on cross-departmental collaboration and embedded sustainability metrics into the company’s performance evaluations. By aligning these SMART goals with a larger vision, she ensured that short-term achievements contributed to long-term societal and environmental impact. This systemic approach empowered teams to think creatively and adaptively but also kept them focused on measurable, impactful targets.

Actionable Strategies for Leaders. One, Combine SMART Goals with Stretch Goals. Stretch goals push teams to think beyond their comfort zones. Stretch goals challenge teams to innovate and think creatively while still keeping their efforts grounded in achievable steps. For instance, a company might aim to double its customer base in five years an ambitious target that encourages innovation but is broken down into smaller, measurable SMART goals along the way.

Two, Foster Continuous Learning. A culture of continuous learning encourages growth and resilience. Leaders should create an environment where employees see failures as opportunities for learning rather than setbacks. By framing mistakes as valuable feedback, organizations can encourage risk-taking, innovation, and adaptability. Continuous learning ensures that teams stay sharp and ready to pivot when necessary.

Three, Measure Progress Holistically. While KPIs and other measurable data are essential for tracking progress, leaders should also integrate qualitative feedback. This includes input from team members and customers, which provides valuable insights into the impact of the goals beyond just the numbers. Holistic measurement ensures that organizations aren’t just hitting targets but also creating meaningful value.

Four, Celebrate Milestones and Reflect on Outcomes.

Recognizing milestones fosters positive momentum and motivates teams to continue their efforts. Leaders should celebrate both small and large achievements, reinforcing the hard work and dedication that went into reaching them. Additionally, it’s important to reflect on the outcomes and understand what worked and what didn’t, creating a continuous loop of improvement. By celebrating success and learning from setbacks, teams stay engaged and focused on long-term growth.

While SMART goals provide a strong foundation, they are only part of the path to sustainable success. Leaders must build systems, promote adaptability, and align goals with vision and values to create lasting impact. The journey towards success is not just about achieving targets; it’s about fostering a culture that drives innovation, resilience, and continuous growth.

In the words of John C. Maxwell, “Leadership is not just about setting goals but about inspiring progress that lasts.” By looking beyond SMART goals, leaders can inspire teams to achieve meaningful, long-term success.

Okorie MFR is a leadership development expert spanning 30 years in the research, teaching and coaching of leadership in Africa and across the world. He is the CEO of the GOTNI Leadership Centre.