Renaissance: Championing New Era for Nigeria’s Energy Sector

The successful acquisition of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria by Renaissance Africa Energy Company, a consortium of five energy firms signals the opening of a new vista of opportunities for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, writes Peter Uzoho.

Aside from being the largest and most consequential of the oil and gas transactions proposed, analysts believe that the opportunity for transformative solutions in Nigeria’s energy sector is another major reason why the Renaissance and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) deal has attracted generous attention. The $1.3 billion onshore assets sale recently received regulatory approval from Nigeria’s Minister of Petroleum, signaling affirmation and recognition of Renaissance’s capacity and the deal’s potential to significantly change the landscape in the energy sector.

Despite being a leading oil-producing nation and having some of the world’s largest oil and gas reserves, Nigeria is still one of the countries with a significant energy deficit. This poses a major challenge for the largest economy in Africa, especially given that the oil and gas industry accounts for about 90 per cent of the nation’s foreign exchange earnings, and the petroleum sector contributes approximately eight per cent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

However, in such a crucial sector, the consensus appears to be that bureaucratic red tape, lack of openness and transparency and even corruption have always been part of a negative narrative which has trailed the nation’s oil industry.

Earlier last year, President Bola Tinubu announced the issuance of five Executive Orders whose main objective was to reduce time and cost of finalising and implementing oil and gas projects to unblock and set the industry on the path of growth.

“The directives aim to immediately unlock up to $2.5 billion in new oil and gas investments in the country,” Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen, declared last year in Washington DC, at an event organised as part of the inaugural US-Nigeria Strategic Energy Dialogue, hosted by the US State Department.

She said major energy reforms introduced in Nigeria since June 2023 had focused on improving energy security, attracting investment, and deepening collaboration with key partners like the United States Government.

The special adviser also added: “I cannot overstate the importance of our longstanding relationship with the US and this inaugural dialogue. The goal of this dialogue is for us to jointly proffer solutions that will close the energy access gap for close to 100 million Nigerians who still lack reliable power. We want existing and potential partners to better understand our areas of priority so that our collaboration can be better targeted, and with tangible outcomes.”

Notably, this contrast underscores both the magnitude of the challenge and the opportunity for transformative solutions in the Nigerian energy sector. According to analysts, this is just one challenge that has hindered Nigeria’s progress toward achieving energy security and improving the quality of life for millions of its citizens.

To this end, industry stakeholders view the acquisition of Shell’s onshore assets by Renaissance as a pivotal moment in the ongoing transformation, signaling a commitment to bolstering local content and empowering indigenous companies.

Although this deal continues the trend of international oil companies divesting their assets in Nigeria, the transfer to a group led predominantly by local upstream giants is a growth signal for Nigeria’s energy sector. Renaissance, a consortium of five leading energy companies comprising ND Western Limited., Aradel Holdings Plc, Petrolin Group, First Exploration and Petroleum Development Company, and Waltersmith Group, is set to become the second largest indigenous oil and gas company in Nigeria.

The group has the vision of being Africa’s leading energy company enabling energy security and industrialisation in a sustainable manner. Its ability to combine and emulate the success of its member companies in operating Shell’s assets will be key to achieving this vision.

A look at Renaissance profile does suggest that the company could emerge as a leader in Nigeria’s energy transition, paving the way for a more sustainable and prosperous future. The consortium’s companies currently produce some 100,000 barrels of oil per day from the Niger Delta, in addition to operating two modular refineries and other oil and gas production infrastructure.

However, experts believe that achieving this vision will not be without challenges. Shell’s assets include a combined estimated volume of 6.73 billion barrels of oil and condensate and 56.27 trillion cubic feet of associated and non-associated gas. While these resources present immense opportunities, they also come with challenges. Monetising Nigeria’s gas resources, often touted as the future of the nation’s energy transition, will require innovative approaches and significant investment.

To tackle this issue, the federal government has provided some policy directives which provide tax credits over the first ten years of non-associated gas projects, allowing developers to recover their investments. Under the directives, after this period, the tax credit transitions to a tax allowance, making these projects more financially viable. By creating a more favorable investment climate, these incentives are understandably unlocking opportunities in a sector that was previously considered too costly to develop.

Such enabling policies also position indigenous companies like Renaissance to take full advantage of these opportunities. By developing the acquired assets with moderate financial exposure, industry watchers believe that Renaissance can drive innovation, increase energy production, and champion cleaner, more efficient energy solutions that align with Nigeria’s energy aspirations.

Admittedly, divestments are not new in the Nigerian oil and gas industry. Following the discovery of oil in Nigeria in the 1950s the industry was dominated by the international oil companies (IOCs) but over the last three decades, two broad divestment waves have seen indigenous players take a more significant role in the oil business.

In retrospect, the first divestment wave took place in the year 2000 with the sale of about 24 marginal fields which were undeveloped by the original lease holders for at least 10 years. The original holders of the leases at the time thought the assets contained more gas than oil and were therefore unattractive for development under the existing fiscal and market conditions.

Consequently, the concerned IOCs had to sign farm-out agreements with the successful indigenous players. The expectation was that facilitating the entry of indigenous companies would help grow Nigeria’s oil reserves and production.

According to analysts, whatever the drawbacks of this year 2000 exercise, it armed indigenous firms with the necessary experience to take oil assets to production.

Also, another marginal field bid round involving 31 fields was announced by the government in 2013 but was inconclusive.

The next wave of divestment in the Nigerian oil and gas industry was of a more voluntary nature than the first, and it involved the IOCs wanting to rationalise their asset portfolios mainly because of third party interference in the operations which had made them cumbersome to operate efficiently. That round of divestment began with Shell divesting four onshore blocs to indigenous operators.

In retrospect, while the Nigerian divestments have not been perfect, they have introduced significant advancements to the industry. Local content, a generic term for the development of in-country skills and resources, oil and gas technology transfer, and the use of indigenous manpower and manufacturing has received a boost since 2010.

Consequently, several of today’s key independents in the Nigerian oil and gas patch are the direct products of previous successful divestment exercises. Among them are entities like ND Western, Seplat Energy, First Hydrocarbon, Shoreline, Neconde, and Aiteo.

Though views may exist on either side of the conversation, but evidence supports the claim that indigenous companies tend to have better understanding of host communities and are therefore better able to resolve potential disputes much easier and quicker than the IOCs would.

In effect, the independents who assumed operatorship of divested assets have tended to pay more attention to host community issues with increased flexibility in the MOUs agreed with them, and the result has been fewer disputes related to divested assets.

The Renaissance consortium is committed to redefining the future of Nigeria’s energy landscape by leveraging cutting-edge technology, sustainable practices, and local expertise. This strategy is expected to catalyse industrialisation, drive economic growth, and foster job creation while reducing reliance on imported energy products.

From deploying digital systems and tools to optimise production processes to exploring renewable energy solutions alongside its oil and gas operations, Renaissance is taking a holistic approach to energy development. These efforts are not just about meeting immediate energy needs but also about strategically building a resilient and diversified energy portfolio to support Nigeria’s long-term transformation and growth.

The recent regulatory approval for Renaissance to proceed with the Shell onshore assets purchase followed scrutiny of the consortium’s capacity to manage such significant assets. This approval therefore underscores confidence in Renaissance’s ability to deliver on its promises and reinforces the importance of indigenous participation in oil production. With a clear mandate and a robust operations strategy, Renaissance is well-positioned to lead Nigeria’s charge towards rapid industrial development and sustainable energy security.

The acquisition of SPDC’s onshore assets by Renaissance marks a transformative moment in Nigeria’s energy sector. As the consortium embarks on this ambitious journey, some industry analysts enthuse that it may indeed mark the opening of a new vista of opportunities and the beginning of true independence for Nigeria’s oil and gas independents. They further believe that the transaction carries with it the potential to address long-standing challenges while unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation.

Through collaborative efforts with the government and other well-meaning stakeholders, Renaissance aspires to position Nigeria as a global energy powerhouse, capable of meeting domestic needs and contributing to the international energy market in a sustainable manner.

With the appropriate mix of reform and policy support, investment, and operational excellence, the Renaissance transaction is poised to open a pathway of potential socio-economic benefits for Nigeria and Africa and hope for a nation seeking to bridge the inequality gap and provide a future of progress and prosperity for its people.