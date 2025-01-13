 NEW SCHOLARSHIP TEMPLATE IN KADUNA

Kaduna State democratises access to education, writes SURAJ IDRIS-KUMO

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has quietly and effectively entrenched a new scholarship template which has earned him the admiration all and sundry across the North Western state. The new template’s popularity derives from Uba Sani’s visionary goal of inclusivity and non-discrimination. The immediate result is that it has effectively consigned the former policy that thrives on recognition based only on socio-economic status which emphases disparities to the dustbin of history. Before now, educational opportunities in the state were unfairly skewed in favour of the rich, the well-connected and those in the urban centers of the state, leaving the folks in rural communities and their talented youth in the shadows. However, the new template has now firmly entrenched a transformative shift in the education sector in the state. The new scholarship initiative is not just a policy change; it is a beacon of hope for countless students from humble backgrounds, thus dramatically redefining the landscape of educational access in Kaduna.

Uba Sani’s scholarship program is a bold departure from the traditional frameworks that have often favored urban students. In the past, scholarships were predominantly awarded to those who could navigate the complexities of urban educational systems, often sidelining the bright minds in rural areas. This inequity fostered a cycle of disadvantage, where students from less privileged backgrounds were left to grapple with limited resources and opportunities. Recognizing this systemic flaw, Sani has introduced a scholarship template that prioritizes inclusivity without sacrificing merit.

At the core of this new initiative is a commitment to meritocracy that is accessible to all, regardless of socio-economic status. The scholarship program is designed to identify and nurture talent from every corner of Kaduna State. By employing a rigorous selection process that evaluates academic performance alongside potential, the initiative ensures that deserving students—whether from bustling urban centers or quiet rural villages—are given equal footing. This approach not only democratizes access to education but also enriches the academic environment by fostering diversity. And this has attracted eloquent commendation from critical stakeholders.

Last week, the Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board, Professor Yahya Sale Ibrahim, while briefing the media last Friday, poured encomiums on the new path chosen by the Governor Sani. He said that the governor’s new template has started bearing fruits.

Professor Ibrahim said that students from humble backgrounds and those from rural local governments and remote communities are now benefitting from foreign scholarships and has thus expanded and enriched the Kaduna State Scholarship award system.

The Executive Secretary in his candid assessment noted that “in the past, beneficiaries of foreign scholarships were mostly from urban local governments like Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Igabi, Zaria, Sabon Gari, Jema’a and Zangon Kataf local governments.

“But the all-inclusive government of Senator Uba Sani changed the narratives within the shortest time,” he said. And this coming from an educationist, a scholar of high acclaim, speaks volume.

The Executive Secretary further revealed to the consternation of his hearers that prior to the coming of Governor Uba Sani, the beneficiaries, “were mostly from middle and upper middle class families, who attended elite secondary schools and whose parents can sponsor their wards to any universities abroad.”

Professor Ibrahim pointed out that the Uba Sani administration has made deliberate efforts to include students from “remote local governments and those from humble backgrounds, to benefit from the scholarship

scheme without lowering s

tandards.”

The Executive Secretary argued that the last set of beneficiaries who graduated as medical doctors showed that the lower segment of Kaduna State was carried along in the selection process.

“For example, there was a female beneficiary who lived in Television village Kaduna, whose father is deceased amongst the new medical doctors.

“There’s another one from Jaba local government whose father is a retired civil servant.

“From Ikara local government, there’s also someone who benefited from the foreign scholarship. His father is also a retired civil servant, and today, he is a medical doctor,” the Executive Secretary explained.

What is more, Professor Ibrahim thanked Governor Uba Sani for giving the young medical doctors employments, in order to boost the stock of personnel in public hospitals.

“The impact of the governor’s decision to employ these young and talented medical doctors in terms of reduction in waiting time to see doctors will improve the health sector.

“The gesture will also serve as impetus for students on scholarship to put in their best, knowing that their hard work will be rewarded,” he added.

This is a most commendable initiative for which Governor Uba Sani surely deserves

applause. Such ear-pleasing stories should litter the corridors of power and not ear-splitting tales of carefully disguised discrimination, repression and abandonment because of class difference and God knows what.

One of the most commendable aspects of Uba Sani’s scholarship initiative is its holistic approach to education. The program does not merely focus on financial assistance; it encompasses mentorship, career guidance, and personal development workshops. This comprehensive support system is crucial for students who may lack the familial or community resources to navigate the complexities of higher education. By equipping students with the necessary tools to succeed, the scholarship program empowers them to break free from the constraints of their socio-economic backgrounds.

The impact of this initiative is already being felt across the state. Students from rural areas, who once felt marginalized and overlooked, are now stepping into the limelight. Take, for instance, the story of the three medical students mentioned above by the Executive Secretary of the Board. However, with the introduction of Sani’s scholarship program, they not only received financial support but also access to mentorship that has guided them through the complexities of medical school and eventually getting employed. Theirs is just one of many stories illustrating how the scholarship program is transforming lives and fostering a new generation of leaders.

Parents and guardians have also expressed their gratitude for the changes brought about by Uba Sani’s scholarship initiative. For many, the burden of financing their children’s education has been a source of immense stress. The new scholarship program alleviates this pressure, allowing families to focus on nurturing their children’s talents rather than worrying about the financial implications of higher education. The sense of relief and hope among parents is palpable, as they witness their children being given opportunities that were once deemed unattainable.

Moreover, the scholarship initiative has sparked a renewed interest in education across Kaduna State. Communities that once viewed education as a luxury are now recognizing its value as a pathway to empowerment and progress. This cultural shift is crucial for the long-term development of the state and region, as it

encourages families to invest in their children’s education, knowing that there are systems in place to support them. The ripple effect of this initiative is likely to be felt for generations, as educated individuals return to their communities to uplift others.

Critics of traditional scholarship systems often argue that they perpetuate existing inequalities by favoring those who are already

privileged. Uba Sani’s approach directly addresses this c

oncern by ensuring that no student is discriminated against based on their socio-economic status. This commitment to equity is not just a moral imperative; it is a strategic investment in the future of Kaduna State. By harnessing the potential of all its youth, regardless of their backgrounds, the state is positioning itself for sustainable growth and development.

As the scholarship program continues to evolve, it is essential for stakeholders to remain vigilant and responsive to the needs of the students it serves. Continuous feedback from beneficiaries, parents, and educators will be crucial in refining the program and ensuring its long-term success. Additionally, partnerships with local businesses and organizations can further enhance the support system, providing students with internships and job placements that will bridge the gap between education and employment.

In conclusion, Uba Sani’s scholarship initiative represents a new template for educational access in Kaduna State. By prioritizing inclusivity without sacrificing merit, the program is dismantling the barriers that have historically hindered students from humble backgrounds. As more students rise to prominence, the narrative of education in Kaduna is being rewritten—one that celebrates diversity, nurtures talent, and fosters inclusivity as none is left behind.

Idris-Kumo, a Sociologist and Educationist, writes from Abuja