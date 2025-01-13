NASFAT, DARMAT Commend NAHCON over Appointment of New Acting Secretary for the Commission

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Islamic organisations in the country, the Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT) and Daaru-r-Rahmat Society of Nigeria at the weekend commended the management of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on the recent appointment of Alhaji Alidu Shutti as the acting Secretary of the Commission.



The commendation was contained in separate statements issued by the two Islamic organisations and made available to journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State.

They said: “There is no doubt that the appointment of Alhaji Shutti as the acting Secretary would add more values to the operations of the Hajj activities in the country”.



However, the NASFAT in a statement issued, signed by the National President of the organisation, Alhaji Ayodeji AbdulWahid AbdulRauf, stated: “Alhaji Shutti, a prominent member of NASFAT, has consistently demonstrated dedication to the Islamic faith and remains a trusted figure in the Muslim community”.

Alhaji AbdulRauf, described the appointment as a well-deserved recognition of Alhaji Shutti’s exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to service.



He praised his diligence and integrity, emphasizing that these qualities will contribute significantly to the efficient management of Hajj operations in Nigeria.

Also, the Chief Missioner of NASFAT, Imam Maroofdeen AbdulAzeez Onike, in his remarks, commended Alhaji Shutti’s devotion to the faith and offered special prayers for Allah’s guidance in his new role.

He urged him to continue upholding the values of sincerity, transparency, and excellence, which are central to the NASFAT mission.



Known for his unwavering commitment to tasks, Alhaji Onike added that, Alhaji Shutti has been a pillar of support within NASFAT. His ability to handle responsibilities with wisdom and diligence underscores his suitability for this prestigious national assignment.



NASFAT urged members to support Alhaji Shutti through prayers and collaboration, reaffirming confidence in his ability to excel as a beacon of Islamic leadership.

Meanwhile, the National Missionary of the DARMAT, Ustaz Musbaudeen Olawale described the appointment of Alhaji Shutti as a great thing that has happened to the NAHCON.

In a statement issued in Ilorin which was personally signed by him said that, the acting Secretary of the NAHCON has endowed with wide experience that can be utilised to uplift the operations of the Hajj operations in the country.

Ustaz Olawale stated: “As an insider in the NAHCON, Alhaji Shutti would do everything possible that would change the past narrative in the day-to-day affairs of the commission and ensure the hajji operations witnessed positive results in the country.”

He therefore urged the members of the staff of the commission to give their support to the new acting Secretary in order to ensure the successful outing of Hajj operations in the country.