Channels TV, Chevron, Shell Bosses, Others Bag Awards as Govt College Ughelli Marks  80th Anniversary

Chairman/CEO Channels Incorporated, Dr John Momoh, Chairman/Managing Director Chevron Nigeria Limited, Jim Swartz and Managing Director/Country Chair, Shell Petroleum Development Company Nigeria Limited, Osagie Okunbor have been nominated for awards by the Government College Ughelli at the school’s 80th Anniversary.

Other awardees are Chairman, Brownhill Group, Amaju Melvin Pinnick; Chairman/CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema; Miller Obriks Uloho; Prof. Olu Akinyanju; Dr Titus Okereke; Joseph Akpieyi; Charles Majoroh; Prof. Oritsegbemi Omatete (North America) and Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr Samuel Ogbuku.

The event holding on Friday, January 17, 2024 has Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria, Senator George Akume, as chairman and the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori as the chief host.

In a letter of invitation to the awardees, President General Worldwide of the College Old Boys Association, Olorogun Albert Akpomudje, SAN and Secretary-General, Wilson Egbodje, said the awards were in recognition of their contributions to the society and national development.

“As Government College Ughelli marks its 80th Anniversary, we celebrate an enduring legacy of excellence and the contributions of individuals and organizations that have played a pivotal role in our journey. This milestone provides an opportunity to honour those who have significantly impacted the school’s growth and development.

“The Old Boys Association is proud to recognise Chevron for its outstanding contributions, particularly through the donation of a block of classrooms and a laboratory. Your generous support has significantly enhanced the learning environment of our students, enabling better access to quality education and fostering a culture of academic excellence, one of the letters reads.

In a letter to Momoh, the Association said: “The Old Boys Association is proud to recognise Channels Television for its unwavering support, continuously providing coverage on the affairs of Government College Ughelli, both locally and internationally.

“Your commitment to highlighting the school’s activities and milestones has played a vital role in preserving its legacy, inspiring stakeholders, and fostering pride among students and alumni worldwide.

“In appreciation of your outstanding contributions, the association is delighted to present Channels Television with an award during the 80th Anniversary celebration.”