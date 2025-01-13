APC Chieftain Tackles FG’s Economic Team over Poor Budget Implementation

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

A top member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has asked the federal government’s economic management team to do more to assist in ensuring the success of the President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In an Open Letter which Okechukwu said he wrote to the Economic Team, the former DG wondered how the Renewed Hope Agenda program could be successfully executed when only 25 per cent of the 2024 capital budget was released.

He also expressed concern over the refusal by the Economic Team to publicly disclose how much accrued from fuel subsidy removal when the Joint Appropriation, Budget and Finance Committees of the National Assembly demanded it last week

“May I humbly appeal via this Open Letter and earnestly urge the Presidential Economic Team to patriotically consider the gruesome economic hardship in the land, so as to stop derailing President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda meant to uplift millions out of poverty.

“I am making this humble appeal because I am not the only foundation member of the APC who wants our great party to succeed; albeit many do not want our great to go into 2027 general election limping in the midst of widespread discontent, despondency and despair.

“Secondly, one sincerely thinks that President Tinubu means well and wants to successfully consolidate the neo-liberal capitalist system by taking bold decisions to bolster economic resorgimento in Nigeria via his Renewed Hope Agenda.”.

Okechukwu noted that President Tinubu has harvested the fine tenets of classical non-alignment-doctrine; consequent upon his cordial diplomatic relationship with the West and the East.

He added that President Tinubu, in spite of the economic hardship and gross inequality, has been able to mobilise all the necessary support from countries and international organisations.

The former DG, however, said that it was illogical for the government to continue doing the same thing over and over again while expecting different results.

He urged the Economic Team to do something urgently in order to assist the president to succeed by pull the country out of the adverse economic condition so that Nigerians can breathe.

“Accordingly, this is why as a roadside political economist, I am crying out in pain over the inadvertent derailing of the Renewed Hope Agenda. For I am yet to reconcile how the programme could be successfully executed when only 25 per cent of the 2024 capital budget was released; moreover when we are regrettably operating multi-budgets.

“Paradoxically the derailing is going on despite huge debts, increased tariffs, excessive taxation and the fact that all revenue generating agencies – NNPC, Nigeria Customs, FIRS had exceeded their 2024 targets – N13.1trillion vs N12.3trillion, N5.352trillion vs N5.09trillion and N5.7trillion vs N4.0trillion respectively.

“One recalls with nostalgia President Tinubu’s July 2023 profound broadcast statement on why he removed the fuel subsidy.

“To be blunt, Nigeria could never become the society it was intended to be as long as such small, powerful yet unelected groups hold enormous influence over our political economy and the institutions that govern it.

“The whims of the few should never hold dominant sway over the hopes and aspirations of the many. If we are to be a democracy, the people and not the power of money must be sovereign.

“This group had amassed so much wealth and power that they became a serious threat to the fairness of our economy and the integrity of our democratic governance.”

“Is it not the same train of absurd Mr President frowned on that the Presidential Economic Team is boarding by not instantly and publicly disclosing how much that accrued from Fuel Subsidy removal; when the Joint Appropriation, Budget and Finance Committees of the National Assembly demanded it last week?

“The Presidential Economic Team, should kindly remember that even the late military Head of State, General Sani Abacha diligently utilised monies which accrued from his fuel subsidy removal with social and physical infrastructure via the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), which was beneficial to Nigerians.

“My humble submission is that the Presidential Economic Team should not forget that Mr President’s statement above presupposes that he wants to seamlessly win the 2027 presidential election and end up 2nd Term as a progressive statesman,” said Okechukwu.