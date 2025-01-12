President Tinubu’s policies and programmes are designed to benefit all Nigerians, argues FREDRICK NWABUFO

The vademecum,‘From Third World to First: Singapore and the Asian Economic Boom’, is one of the textual tonics that encapsulates leadership for me. Leadership is most effective when there is a thrust of personal example; when bold language is in harmony with body language, and when there is a patriotic will to unite collective wills for the common good.

President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated, by default, design and in all aspects, that he is that leader Nigeria sorely needs to mend the broken, heal the wounded, unite the disparate, and inspire hope for the future.

I had written in the past why unity seemed to be elusive and had largely put the responsibility of inspiring patriotism and good fellowship on leadership. In a complex society such as Nigeria, the leadership must consistently show understanding of diverse sensitivities and manage variegated, multi-pronged concerns, even when it is uncomfortable to do so.

By his body language, bold language, and in his policies, public statements, and without exhibitionist undertones or showmanship, President Tinubu consistently shows he is the President for all Nigerians.

His policies and programmes, for instance, have been carefully designed and implemented to benefit Nigerians across all aisles, religious persuasion, and ethnic complexion.

The landmark Student Loan Scheme implemented by the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), for example, has beneficiaries from higher institutions of learning from all zones. By the same token, the Consumer Credit Scheme managed by CREDICORP is tailored to provide credit facilities to Nigerians of all prisms. Other programmes, such as the CNG Initiative, have the same patriotic bent.

In 2024, President Tinubu created the Ministry of Livestock Development and disclosed his ambitious plans and reforms for this sector. Principally, the aim is to address perennial herder-farmer conflicts and unlock the treasures in Nigeria’s livestock sector.

President Tinubu: “This is not about politics; this is about opportunity. This is about our nation. When we have great opportunities in our states, why should Nigerians continue to experience conflicts? Modern technology is available to us. We are ready to work. We need to provide the incentive to enable Nigeria to finally take advantage of livestock farming; dairy products and cold-chain logistics collectively offer substantial commercial and economic advantages. We have seen solutions and opportunities. With these adversities that have plagued us over the years, I believe that prosperity is here.

“The dairy industry contributes significantly to nutrition and food security by supplying essential proteins and vitamins, through milk and its derivatives, such as cheese, yoghurt, and butter. Efficient cold-chain logistics is crucial in maintaining the quality and safety of these perishable goods from farms to markets, thereby reducing food waste and ensuring a steady supply. This sector will boost agricultural productivity, enhance export opportunities, and stimulate economic growth by fostering a robust value chain that benefits farmers, processors, herders, distributors, and consumers alike.’’

The livestock programme is another seminal initiative to look out for. It is as clear as day that every Nigerian and every zone matters under the Tinubu administration, whether it is in infrastructure development, resource allocation, policy design and implementation, every Nigerian matters, every Nigerian is “carried along”.

The President also signed the bills for the creation of some zonal development commissions – North-West Development Commission and South-East Development Commission – to accelerate development across all zones.

The President’s signing of the bill for the creation of the South-East Development Commission, in particular, received unanimous commendation as the zone had long sought for such an institutional vehicle to advance its development agenda. On January 4, the President paid a working visit to Enugu state, his first official call in 2025. The visit is immensely significant and underlines the importance accorded to the zone, as well as the President’s genuine effort at bringing all Nigerians together.

In Enugu, the President inaugurated projects, which include the GTC Smart Green School, New Haven/Bisalla Road, the International Conference Centre, the Command-and-Control Centre, and 150 patrol vehicles equipped with surveillance cameras, among others.

He affirmed his administration’s commitment to complete the Eastern rail line, connecting Port Harcourt to Maiduguri. Already, the Port Harcourt/Aba section has been completed. He also expressed his support for the development of the Anambra Basin, which is considered rich in oil and gas.

President Tinubu interacted with a blend of leaders in the South-East, listening, taking note of their concerns, and ending with a fine word salad of unity, hope, and compassion.

Leadership must rise to the highest ideals, values, and loftiest goals. President Tinubu embodies the fine ideals of leadership in inspiring hope, unity, and rallying citizens together for the common good.