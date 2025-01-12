Oyo Hosts Robotics Innovators’ Summit

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Experts and stakeholders in artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to converge on Ibadan for the inaugural Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria (RAIN) Tech Summit.

The Chief Executive Officer, RAIN, Olusola Ayoola, who made the disclosure in a statement Sunday, said Governor Seyi Makinde will inaugurate the summit, expected to be the largest gathering of artificial intelligence and robotics experts in the country.

According to him, the summit will feature the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Ayoola, as guest speaker and will address the theme ‘The RAIN of Transformation Is Upon Us: CEOs Arise!’

He added that the summit, expected to hold on Saturday, January 25, is aimed to inspire innovation, showcase cutting-edge projects, and foster connections among industry leaders.

“The Vice-Chancellor of Summit University, Abiodun Aibinu, will discuss the ‘SWOT Analysis of Hardware Development in Nigeria,’ focusing on challenges faced by hardware startups.

“The Academic Director of the Tech Leap Initiative at Lagos Business School, Olu Akanmu, will provide insights on building resilient tech businesses in Nigeria,” he said.

Ayoola stated further that there will be two-panel discussions focusing on the technological ecosystem, featuring industry leaders such as the Chairman of Uniccon Group, Chuks Ekwueme, and Obi Ebuka David, Founder of AutogonAI, noting that a former Chief Executive Officer of First Bank Group, Adesola Adeduntan, will be the Guest of Honour

“The summit will also include a competition involving 194 teams competing for cash prizes, with judges including Bunmi Ajala, National Director of the National Centre for AI and Robotics, and Chinedu Ogwus, Regional Director for Africa, RAS, SPE International,” he added.