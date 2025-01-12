NNPC Redefines CSR With Early Cancer Detection Campaign, Others

As Nigeria grapples with persistent healthcare challenges—from inadequate infrastructure to limited access to diagnostic tools—NNPC Ltd. is redefining the playbook for Corporate Social Responsibility.

With initiatives spanning cutting-edge medical facilities to grassroots health programmes, the state-owned oil giant is setting a new standard for private-sector engagement in public health.

In a sector often criticised for neglecting social impact, NNPC Ltd.’s interventions signal a transformative approach to addressing societal needs at scale.

NNPC Ltd., long synonymous with energy solutions, is redefining its corporate identity by addressing critical healthcare challenges.

Through its CSR arm, the NNPC Foundation, and strategic partnerships with Joint Venture (JV) partners, the company is reshaping the healthcare narrative in Nigeria.

These initiatives align with the vision of its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mallam Mele Kyari, and exemplify a profound commitment to improving the quality of life for Nigerians.

One of the most notable interventions is the recently inaugurated state-of-the-art mammography centre at the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Lafia, in Nasarawa State.

Developed in partnership with TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited, SAPETRO, CNOOC, and PRIME 130, the facility is equipped with the Senographe Pristina 3D mammography system and stereotactic biopsy capabilities.

This advanced centre can undertake over 120 examinations daily, significantly enhancing diagnostic capacity in the North Central region.

This is the second of such centres, following a similar facility at Garkida General Hospital, Adamawa.

These projects are part of NNPC Ltd.’s strategic push to improve access to early cancer detection and treatment, aiming to reduce Nigeria’s high cancer mortality rate.

The Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Mr Bala Wunti, who was represented by the Head of Business Services, Mr. Sani Kabo, said the mammography centre was a symbol of NNPC Ltd.’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality of healthcare in Nigeria.

“We hope that under the stewardship of the state government, this facility will become a beacon of comfort and a critical resource for timely diagnosis and treatment of cancer,” Wunti said.

On his part, the Managing Director/Chief Executive and Country Chair of TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited (TUPNI), Mr Matthieu Bouyer, who was represented by the Acting General Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility, Mrs Tonye Osifo, said TotalEnergies was committed to addressing healthcare challenges through strategic partnerships.

“This mammography centre is among 84 infrastructural projects TotalEnergies has delivered since 2016. It signifies our active role in the global fight against cancer and reflects our alignment with the #WorkingWithCancer initiative, which supports recovery and retention for individuals affected by cancer,” Bouyer stated.

In addition, the company’s free cancer screening campaigns target 3,000 individuals across the six geopolitical zones, providing not only screenings but also health education, workshops, and consultations.

Tagged “Cancer Awareness and ZSX Screening, the campaign aimed at empowering individuals to recognise early symptoms, adopt preventive health measures, and better understand the importance of regular screenings.

The screening centres were set up in Kaduna, Rivers, Ondo, Benue, Imo, and Gombe to focus on breast, cervical, and prostate cancer, offering critical early detection support for at-risk populations.

Managing Director of the NNPC Foundation, Mrs Emmanuella Arukwe, emphasised the collective effort required to combat cancer, noting, “This campaign is about more than just screening; it’s about saving lives, building awareness, and creating pathways to preventive care for Nigerians who need it most.”

“In a country of over 200 million people, too many still lack access to the early detection tools that could make a life-saving difference. NNPC Foundation is dedicated to addressing this critical gap by bringing cancer screenings directly to communities. Early detection is crucial to improving survival rates, and this campaign is a vital step towards that goal,” she added.

The Union for International Cancer Control has introduced a new World Cancer Day theme for 2025-2027, which is “United by Unique”. World Cancer Day is held on February 2024 of every year and the new credo places people at the centre of care and their stories at the heart of the conversation.

Explaining the theme, the UICC on its website, said, “United in our goals, unique in our needs. That is the World Cancer Day credo that will be heard around the world in the lead up to and on 4 February 2025. Its meaning is simple: everyone has unique needs, unique perspectives, and a unique story to tell, yet people touched by cancer are united in a shared ambition to lower the cancer burden, to see cancer treated successfully, and to lead better lives with cancer.”

According to the international body, people-centred care accepts everyone for who they are, and it aims to deepen the connection not only between healthcare providers and patients but with whole communities.

“That’s why World Cancer Day counts on everyone – patients, loved ones, caregivers, friends, neighbours, practitioners, researchers, advocates, allies – to play an important role in the campaign. The campaign will explore different dimensions of people-centred cancer care and new ways of making a difference. It will offer a three-year journey from raising awareness to taking action,” it said.

Cancer remains one of the most formidable health challenges in Nigeria, with over 79,000 cancer-related deaths annually, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The most common cancers affecting Nigerian men include prostate and liver cancer, while women are predominantly impacted by breast and cervical cancers.

Olufemi Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer at NNPC Ltd., explained that NNPC Ltd.’ was thinking ahead by initiating the ‘Cancer Awareness and ZSX Screening’ aimed at 3,000 beneficiaries across the geo-political zones.

He described the oil giant’s cancer awareness campaign as an initiative aimed at countering the trend of late-stage diagnoses, which occur frequently due to limited access to screening facilities, cultural stigmas, and insufficient awareness.

“These free cancer screening campaigns reflect NNPC Ltd.’s broader mission to promote health equity and enhance the well-being of Nigerians across the country through its Foundation,” he had said.

Equally impactful is the “Eye Can See” programme, a JV initiative with Seplat Energy, which restores vision and hope to communities.

In the Ohaji/Egbema community of Imo State, the programme has distributed over 10,000 reading glasses, performed 639 eye surgeries, and provided essential medical consultations.

Commenting on the initiative, Bala Wunti, Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NNPC’s Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), stated that the programme reflected NNPC Ltd.’s belief that corporate structures could and should play a vital role in societal development.

Further expanding this outreach, NNPC Ltd. and its partner, SNEPCo Production Sharing Contract (PSC), launched the Vision First Programme in Lagos.

Targeting the Ilaje community in Bariga, the initiative offers comprehensive healthcare services, including cardiovascular screenings, BMI assessments, and treatment for chronic diseases, alongside free eye care services.

However, NNPC’s interventions extend beyond healthcare. In collaboration with Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), the company commissioned a state-of-the-art ICT centre at Bauchi State University.

The facility includes a Wi-Fi lounge, computer laboratories, and 3D printing labs, aimed at enhancing educational infrastructure and inspiring IT ecosystem growth in the North-East.

In addition, the NNPC Foundation’s Financial Literacy Programme has engaged over 284,000 corps members, equipping them with business skills and providing startup support.

These efforts, coupled with a 50% reduction in CAC registration fees for corps members, demonstrate NNPC’s commitment to youth empowerment and sustainable development.

Another laudable initiative involves a joint donation of N53 million by NNPC Ltd. and First Exploration & Production Limited to NGOs addressing healthcare, education, and economic growth.

Beneficiaries include organisations like the Irede Foundation, which provides artificial limbs to child amputees, and the Niola Cancer Care Foundation, which conducts colon cancer awareness and screening programs.

Also, NNPC Ltd and its Joint Venture partners in OML 18 – the Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB), SNEPCo, Total Energies EP Nigeria Ltd, Nigerian Agip Exploration Ltd, and Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (Deepwater) Ltd – donated a 2,300-seater state-of-the-art digital library to the Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Amassoma, Bayelsa State.

With 100 computer systems, e-learning and research facilities, interactive smart boards, projectors, camcorders, e-books, e-journals, e-learning portal, and reading halls, the digital library was designed to promote ICT education and provide a conducive learning environment for students and researchers.

NNPC Ltd.’s unwavering commitment to healthcare and community development under Kyari’s leadership sets a benchmark for corporate Social Responsibility in Nigeria.

By addressing immediate needs and laying the groundwork for a healthier, more prosperous nation, the company continues to inspire and lead by example.

These interventions not only redefine corporate identity but also underscore the transformative power of strategic partnerships and holistic community engagement.