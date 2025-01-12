Atiku, Mbah, South-east Senators, Northern Group, Others Congratulate Azuta-Mbata, Ohanaeze Ndigbo

*Igbo in Rivers gave us their best, says Wabara

Chuks Okocha, Michael Olugbode, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar; Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah; South-east senators; Northern Christian Youth Professionals, and the Chief of Staff to Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Dr. Ehie Edison have congratulated Senator John Azuta-Mbata on his election as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.



This is just as former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has hailed Azuta-Mbata.

Senator Azuta-Mbata who represented Rivers East senatorial district from 1999 to 2007, emerged on Friday at a peaceful election of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation in Enugu.



In a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, former Vice President Atiku also felicitated with other members of the new executive expected to pilot the affairs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He charged the Mbata-led executive to not only work assiduously at uniting Ndigbo around shared values, but also work in tandem with other similar socio-cultural organisations in enthroning a new regime of unity in Igboland and Nigeria.



On his part, Governor Mbah has congratulated the new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on their emergence, stressing that Ndigbo were better together.

Mbah described the election of the new Ohanaeze national executive as a collective victory for Ndigbo globally and reminded the new leadership of the pan-Igbo organisation that the Igbo nation was full of expectations, given their individual pedigrees.

In a related development, the South-east Senate Caucus has also congratulated Mbata on his emergence.



The leader of the Caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe said Mbata’s victory marked a milestone in the history of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

Abaribe added that Mbata commands the ability to also reach out to similar associations outside Igboland to enhance good relationships for the unity of Nigeria.



“We, as a caucus, have the confidence that Ohanaeze as constituted under the leadership of Senator Mbata would weave the entire Igbo race cohesively together in unity, peace and make Ohanaeze a veritable rallying point for Ndigbo wherever they may be,” Abaribe said.

In his message, the Chief of Staff at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Edison described Mbata’s emergence as a moment of great pride and hope for Ndi-Igbo, adding that his leadership promises to uphold the ideals of unity, progress, and cultural preservation.



Edison recalled that the history of Ohaneze Ndigbo was shaped by the legacies of the revered fathers of Rivers State, whose contributions to the socio-political and cultural advancement of the people remain indelible.



He cited the late Senator Obi Wali, who served as Secretary General, and championed the cause of Ndigbo with passion and diplomacy; and the late Chief Emmanuel Aguma, who served as President General and worked tirelessly to promote unity and cultural pride among Ndigbo.



Edison also noted the contributions of the late Chief Jackson Mpi, who served as Secretary General and advocated for the political and economic rights of Ndigbo; Senator Ella, who served as President-General and promoted regional cooperation; and the late HRM Eze C.C. Nwuche, who served as Secretary General, fostered inclusivity and cultural preservation, leaving a legacy of service and dedication.



On his part, the former Senate President, Wabara commended Ndigbo in Rivers State for presenting the legal expert as their candidate, saying they have offered Ndigbo their best to steer the leadership of Ohanaeze.



He said: “He is well experienced and he has something to offer, and I think he is God-sent. He became a millionaire at the age of 18, and today he is 65 and counting.

“I want to thank the good people of Rivers State, the Ikwerre people and all those including Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who made it possible for Rivers to participate in the Ohanaeze election.”

On its part, the Northern Christian Youth Professionals has also congratulated Senator Azuta-Mbata.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Isaac Abrak, the group said Mbata has vast experience to further secure the region and drive economic growth for Ndigbo and Nigeria as a whole.

The statement added that: “There is no doubt about the significant contributions of the Igbo people to Nigeria’s economic strength and global pride, particularly through their entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen. We believe this legacy will continue to thrive and expand under Senator Azuta-Mbata’s leadership,” NCYP, a coalition of professionals from the 19 states of Northern Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), added.