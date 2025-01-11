Tinubu, Fubara, Mbah Hail Azuta-Mbata’s Emergence as Ohanaeze President

*Factional leader emerges

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, Gideon Arinze in Enugu and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

President Bola Tinubu, Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara yesterday rejoiced with Senator John Azuta-Mbata on his election as President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.



A former Senator representing Rivers East at the National Assembly, Azuta-Mbata, was yesterday elected the new President General of the Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation.

Tinubu in a statement issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, also congratulated the group on the successful leadership transition and enjoins the new leaders to uphold the principles of their predecessors.



Tinubu recognised the critical role of socio-cultural organisations in nation-building; hence, his commitment to promoting dialogue among our ethnic nationalities.

The President wished the newly elected Ohanaeze Ndigbo president success as he takes on this onerous yet noble and lofty task.



Following Mbata’s emerence yesterday, Mbah, stressed the need for a strong and united front by Ndigbo, urging all to put the Igbo interest above narrow interests and partisan politics.



A former Inspector General of police (IGP), Mike Okiro, who was in the race, had withdrawn in compliance with a court ruling that barred him from contesting the position based on his exact state of origin.

Mbata was elected in a consensus process that was held during the Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly meeting which took place at the old Government Lodge in Enugu, yesterday.



The process was witnessed by the governors of Enugu, Dr. Mbah, Abia, Alex Otti, Anambra, Charles Soludo and Imo, Hope Uzodinma.

Prince Okey Nwadinobi from Abia State was elected as the National Deputy President while Chief Emeka Sibeidu from Anambra State was elected as the new Secretary General of the Igbo group.

Mbata succeeded Nze Ozichukwu Fidelis Chukwu who was appointed to complete the tenure of the late Chief Emmanuel lwuanyanwu.



Mbah, who made the call during the election of new national leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu, noted that the socio-political circumstances that gave birth to the pan-Igbo body remained relevant in present-day Nigeria as they were in the 1970s.



He extolled the leadership pedigrees of Igbo leaders such as Dr. Michael Okpara, whom he said demonstrated how so much could be achieved when patriotism, altruism, and sense of brotherhood are at the core of leadership.



“We may be gathered here for the crucial task of electing members into the National Executive Committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, but this epic event yet offers a room for introspection, regarding the noble vision that inspired our forebears towards its founding.

“The ties that bind us run deep and transcend geographical boundaries, for we are bound by a common history and cultural heritage. Our forebears clearly understood this. They understood, as well, that unity is a formidable force.



“From the Igbo Federal Union to the Igbo State Union and the Igbo Forum that would later become Ohanaeze Ndigbo in 1979, the motivation had always been the desire to forge unity and deep brotherhood amongst the Igbo.

“For them, the collective interest was all that mattered; not narrow interest shaped by party affiliation and boundary lines.



“Ohanaeze Ndigbo represents the soul of our people, and is firmly anchored on the conviction that we are stronger together. That soul of the people is our unifying force.”

“The socio-political circumstances that gave birth to Ohanaeze Ndigbo are as relevant today as they were in the 1970s. So, we’d never needed this group more than we do today.



“Our founders and forebears were great men and women ahead of their time. They left for us a glimpse of how much that can be achieved when fostering brotherhood is the defining essence of leadership.



“The Premiers of the old Eastern Region, who governed from here, left indelible imprints visible in Enugu as much as in towns like Port Harcourt, Abakaliki, Owerri, Aba, Onitsha, Umuahia, etc.

“That is the definition of statesmanship. Our forebears were statesmen, who appreciated the expediency of rising above partisan politics when the call of unity beckoned.



“We will certainly achieve far more when we fully embrace the value of speaking as a collective voice – not as lone, discordant voices,” Mbah stated.

For his part, Fubara said Mbata’s victory was a testament to his wide acceptance across the aisle as an accomplished Nigerian, whose test of character and integrity is exemplary.

He said the overwhelming votes of the delegates showed the implicit confidence of members of the socio-cultural organisation in his ability to provide needed leadership to move the Ohanaeze Ndigbo forward at this time.



Fubara, therefore, extended best wishes to Mbata, and expressed the hope that he will succeed as he discharges the lofty duties of furthering national cohesion, and fostering friendly cooperation based on mutual trust and respect within the Igbos and among non-Igbos.



However, Uche Nnam Okwukwu emerged yesterday as the factional President General of the Ohanaeze N’digbo Worldwide amidst controversy within the social-cultural organisation.

According to a statement by Dr. Achi Achi, the returning officer for the election, Okwukwu, who is a legal practitioner was returned unopposed, at a convention held in Port Harcourt on Thursday night.