Timini Egbuson, Kayode Kasum’s ‘Reel Love’ Set to Premiere this Valentine

Omolabake Fasogbon

Award-winning actor, Timini Egbuson and celebrated filmmaker Kayode Kasum are teaming up to bring a new romantic drama, “Reel Love”, to the big screen. The film, co-produced by FilmOne Studios, is set to premiere on February 9th, 2025, in Lagos, with a nationwide release on Valentine’s Day, February 14th, 2025.

A heartfelt romantic drama that explores themes of love, culture, and storytelling, Reel love brings a fresh perspective to the romantic drama genre within Nigerian and African cinema.

The flick tells the story of a love triangle, resilience, and the beauty of embracing life’s unexpected journeys.

Produced and starred by Timini Egbuson, one of Nollywood’s most sought-after talents, and directed by Kayode Kasum—who has previously worked with Timini on acclaimed projects like Ajosepo, Something Like Gold, Dwindle, and Ponzi, Reel Love reflects the creative harmony between these two filmmakers. Both Timini and Kayode have earned recognition for their ability to create stories that resonate deeply with audiences, both in Nigeria and beyond.

The collaboration between Timini, Kayode, and FilmOne Studios thus bring together a wealth of talent and experience, resulting in a film that is not only emotionally engaging but visually captivating.

Commenting, Egbuson said, “This project is deeply personal to me, marking an exciting new chapter in my career. I’m incredibly proud to bring this story to life with such a talented team. Reel Love is more than just a film; it’s an experience that celebrates the complexities of love and how it can flourish in unexpected ways.”

‘ Reel love’ boasts a remarkable ensemble cast, including Funke Akindele, Dakore Akande, Muyiwa Ademola, Shaffy Bello, Bimbo Ademoye, Efa Iwara, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Hermes Iyele, Lillian Afegbai, and T.J. Omusuku, who makes her debut in the lead female role.

The film’s release coincides with growing international interest in Nigerian cinema, further establishing Nigeria’s role as a key player in the global film industry