Seychelles Ex-Tourism Minister, St.Ange Expresses Sadness over Carter’s Death At 100

Charles Ajunwa

Former Seychelles Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, Alain St Ange, has expressed sadness over the passing of ex-US President Jimmy Carter at the age of 100.

In a statement he personally signed, St.Ange said he witnessed firsthand the genuine love and admiration many Americans had for President Carter, and his tireless commitment to public service, humanitarian efforts, and global peacemaking initiatives that left an enduring mark on the world.

The statement read: “We extend our deepest condolences to the Carter family and the people of the United States of America during this time of loss.

“The passing of President Carter brings back vivid memories of the 1980 U.S. Presidential Elections, which I had the distinct honour of observing as part of a delegation of African representatives. Representing Seychelles as an elected member of the People’s Assembly for La Digue, I witnessed firsthand the dedication and passion of President Carter and his campaign as we travelled across the United States, meeting political representatives and immersing ourselves in the American political process.

“During that five-week period of close observation, I came to deeply understand the complexities and significance of the U.S. election system. More so, I saw firsthand the genuine love and admiration that many Americans had for President Carter. His humanity, warmth, and simplicity left an indelible impression during numerous meetings and hospitality events. Whether with his supporters or in his political offices, his human-centered approach to leadership was evident and resonated with many.

“Although President Carter was defeated by Gov. Ronald Reagan in the 1980 elections, his legacy remains far beyond the outcome of political contests. His tireless commitment to public service, humanitarian efforts, and global peacemaking initiatives have left an enduring mark on the world.

“I join the global community in mourning the loss of such a remarkable leader, whose legacy will serve as an inspiration for generations to come. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and the people of the USA.”