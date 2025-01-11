Report: Insecurity, Poor Infrastructure Make Road Travel Unsafe, Expensive

*Says Port Harcourt, Lagos, Maiduguri most dangerous hotspots for road travellers

*Smuggling, insecurity remains unabated despite border closure, National Assembly laments

*Decries Niger, Chad exit from ECOWAS

Dike Onwuamaeze in Lagos and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The SB Morgem Intelligence’s (SBM) report has identified insecurity and poor infrastructure as major challenges that make road travels unsafe for operators and passengers alike in Nigeria.



This emerged as the National Assembly declared yesterday that the closure of Nigeria’s borders by the federal government was not making any significant impact on the nation’s economy. Also, the federal parliament claimed that the exit of the Niger Republic and Chad from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had made nonsense of the policy.



Furthermore, the SBM report, which was captioned ‘Roads to Nowhere: A Bumpy Ride Through Nigeria’s Roads’, stated that “Nigeria’s roads are fraught with danger, from insecurity hotspots in Port Harcourt, Maiduguri, and Lagos to inconsistent police patrols and treacherous road conditions that have led to numerous accidents, underscoring the urgent need for improved security and infrastructure.”



The report said that despite substantial yearly budgets dedicated to road construction and maintenance, the country has continued to face a persistent gap in the quality and quantity of its road infrastructure.

It added that the deteriorating condition of Nigeria’s roads had become a significant strain on the economy, costing billions of Naira annually in lost productivity and resources and have claimed countless lives in preventable accidents.



The SBM report said: “Insecurity remains a pressing issue on Nigeria’s roads. An overwhelming 84.6 per cent of respondents reported experiencing or hearing security incidents along their travel routes.

“This stark majority underscores the frequent occurrence of such incidents, leaving only 15.4 per cent of respondents who had not encountered or heard of any.



“These findings highlight the pervasive nature of security challenges on the country’s roadways and the urgent need for effective measures to address them.”



The report further stated that a majority of 58 per cent viewed the roads as unsafe, with 34.7 per cent expressing frequent security concerns and 23.3 per cent indicating significant fears of insecurity, which highlighted “a prevailing sense of unease among road users.”



The survey also identified Port Harcourt, Lagos and Maiduguri as the most dangerous hotspots across Nigeria’s major cities and highways with high risks of theft, attacks and road hazards.

These cities, according to the report, are known for heavy traffic and elevated insecurity, especially during peak travel hours in the evening, when commuters are most vulnerable.



It said: “Data has shown that during the review period, the Port Harcourt-Warri route in Southern Nigeria has become the most dangerous, surpassing the Abuja-Kaduna highway, which registered some of the most prominent security incidents (such as the AK-9 train attack) in March 2022.”



It added that “kidnapping for ransom forms a major security threat to travellers across this route, unlike the Makurdi-Jos route, which has a mix of youth gang violence, and pastoral conflicts that move farmers to protest against the government’s poor security provision which, in turn, lead to roadblocks and attacks against motorists.



“Port Harcourt was identified as the most frequently cited hub for dangerous hotspots, with specific areas such as Eleme Junction and the Ihiala-Okigwe Road highlighted as particularly risky.

“Following closely, Maiduguri was also flagged for its insecurity, with locations like the Damaturu Forest, Maiduguri Damaturu Road, and Daudu-Akeleku areas commonly mentioned as danger zones.

“Lagos also ranked high, with the Shagamu interchange and Lagos-Ibadan Expressway noted as major security concerns.”

“Respondents consistently flagged these areas as hotspots for criminal activities and road-related dangers, posing significant risks to travellers.”

The survey revealed that the Lagos-Ibadan route is the most frequently travelled, closely followed by the Lagos-Onitsha route while the Kano-Maiduguri route ranks as one of the busiest routes in the country.

The report stated that poor road conditions have imposed a heavy financial burden on transport operators, which strain their operations and profitability, cause prolonged travel hours and take a toll on vehicle maintenance and longevity.

It said that 49 per cent of operators reported significantly higher maintenance costs and shorter vehicle lifespans.

“About 25 per cent experience moderate cost increases and reduced longevity, while 15 per cent notice slight cost increases without affecting lifespan.

“Only 8.0 per cent report no significant impact, and a small 3.0 per cent have managed to lower their maintenance costs through improved care practices,” the report said, adding that the tough operating environment has pushed most transport operators to revise their pricing with “85.7 per cent of operators compelled to raise prices to keep their businesses afloat.”

The report emphasised that addressing Nigeria’s road infrastructure deficiencies is not just a matter of convenience but an economic imperative, adding that improved road conditions would significantly reduce delays, lower operational costs, extend vehicle lifespans, stabilise pricing structures and create a more efficient and sustainable transport system.

“In conclusion, prioritising investments in road infrastructure is critical to alleviating the burdens transport operators and their customers face.

“Therefore, a collaborative approach involving government agencies, private stakeholders, and communities is essential to achieve a sustainable solution that supports economic growth and improves all Nigerians’ quality of life,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the nation’s apex legislative institution made the observations through its joint committee during the 2025 budget defence session with officials of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

Speaking on the issue of the porous borders, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries, Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi (PDP Osun East), said it was better for the borders to be practically opened and not technically closed .

He explained that the exit of the Niger Republic and Chad from ECOWAS which opened their borders to Nigerians, are worsening the menace of insecurity across states that share borders with them.

Fadahunsi said the development, by extension, was compounding the nation’s economic woes.

He said, “Border closure is hampering the economic fortunes of the country because rather than curbing smuggling, it is encouraging it .

“For example, on rice production alone, the largest percentage of 4 million tonnes shortfall is being smuggled into the country since local producers are only producing three million tonnes out of the expected consumption rate of seven million tonnes.”

Another member of the joint committee, Hon. Fatima Talba representing Nangero/Potiskum Federal Constituency of Yobe State, said as far as she and her constituents are concerned, the borders are open and not closed .

She said, “Going by free movement of people and even criminals across the borders, it is time for us to stop fooling ourselves with border closure.”

Similarly, Hon. Paul Kalejaiye, who is representing Ajeromi/Ifelodun Federal Constituency of Lagos State, wondered the form of border closure policy Nigeria is currently implementing .

He said, “We need to even ask the question on the border policy being implemented.

“Are all borders across the nation closed or those closed are from a segment of the country?,” he queried.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment, Senator Suleiman Sadiq Umar (APC Kwara North), urged the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, .Dr Jumoke Oduwole, who came for the budget defence session, to liaise with the Presidency on way out of the border closure .

Oduwole had earlier in her presentation to the Joint Committee, said her ministry had earmarked the sum of N3.8 billion for capital expenditure in the 2025 fiscal year.

She said N4.65 billion was allocated for personnel cost; N1.45billion for overhead and had projected a revenue of N24 billion.

The Joint Committee, however, ordered her ministry to correct some errors observed in the documents it submitted, particularly N59billion erroneously written as payment for a project that cost N50 billion.