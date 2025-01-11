Presidency Tells Bauchi Governor to Desist from Irresponsible Politics

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has scolded Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State to desist from playing irresponsible politics and rather occupy himself with dealing with the many problems of his state.



The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, issued the rebuke yesterday in a statement in response to the governor’s accusation of President Tinubu of not listening to the people and for putting the North and Nigerians under strain with his economic reform policies.

Dare entreated the Bauchi governor to face governance and stop using President Tinubu to burnish his vanishing image.



He said President Tinubu remained focused on revamping the economy and is working to turn the economic fortunes of the country around.

He described the Tinubu administration as one that is laser-focused on issues of development and how to improve on the overall well-being of Nigerians.



The presidential aide noted that the focus of this government was on how to build stronger collaborations with sub-nationals and other critical stakeholders on matters affecting the lives of Nigerians.

Dare stated: “President Tinubu won an election and secured a national mandate from Nigerians and he will not surrender that to satisfy the palate of some pseudo activists and later day crusaders.



“President Tinubu is a listening leader and also a leader that strongly believes in the institutions of state.”

On the contentious Tax Reform Bills, he said the President was clear that anyone and groups that feel strongly about the matter now before the National Assembly should take advantage of the legislative process, adding attempts to stampede or abort this process must be regarded as undemocratic and self-serving.



“The question to Governor Bala Mohammed by journalists is to know what he is doing to make life better for the people of Bauchi State. How well are the people of his state who still rank as most impoverished among Nigerians fairing under his leadership?



“How well has he as governor used the increased resources at his disposal to improve the quality of life of his people. Just like President Tinubu has a duty to all Nigerians, Governor Bala has greater duty and responsibility to the people of his state. Constant blustering and playing irresponsible politics will not relieve him of his duty to the people of Bauchi State his leadership has impoverished.

“Governor Bala should face governance and stop using President Tinubu to burnish his vanishing image.

“President Tinubu is focused on revamping the economy and is working to turn the economic fortunes of the country around. He has a four-year mandate to deliver on his promises. Nigerians have started to see the real impact of reforms of the Tinubu administration and better outcomes will continue to manifest in the lives of the citizens in the weeks and months ahead.

“Governor Bala is playing irresponsible Politics. Rather, he should occupy himself with dealing with the many problems of his state. Ambition is made of sterner stuff,” he said.