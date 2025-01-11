Group Endorses Chukwuma for Anambra Governorship Election, Describes Him as Best

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A political pressure group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ikemba Front, has endorsed the governorship ambition of Sir Paul Chukwuma, the former National Auditor of the party.

Chukwuma is seeking to be elected as governor of Anambra State and has expressed confidence that he will fly the flag of the party for the election which holds in November this year.

Ikemba Front while declaring its support for Chukwuma at its endorsement meeting held in Awka, Anambra State capital, said he is the only aspirant of the party who shares the same ideals as Ikemba Front, insisting that he has enough clout to confront an incumbent governor who the party will be running against.

The founder of the group, Dr. Chidi Okoye, who announced this at the meeting, further added that their decision was anchored on Chukwuma’s pedigree, vision, competence, capacity and capability.

He said: “Apart from the fact that the dreams and vision of Chukwuma align with the ideologies of Ikemba Front and our demised leader, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

“He is the man to beat as he towers higher among other aspirants. He has not only been a consistent and dedicated party man, but has committed his time and resources to rebuilding and entrenching the APC in Anambra State.

“Sir Paul Chukwuma is the man to beat in the contest, given the fact that he has been a party man; he is one of the founding members; he was at one time the national auditor of the party. He has been a member of NWC. He has been in bed with the party for as long as I can remember. He recently got offices for all the 326 wards in the state; they all have APC offices and they have 21 local government offices. He is a man that has done so much for the party.”

Okoye pledged the readiness of the political group to work towards the emergence of Chukwuma as the flag bearer of APC and ultimately, Anambra’s next governor.

The founder of Ikemba Front said the report that Ikemba Front endorsed Nicholas Ukachukwu, another aspirant is false, insisting that the governorship aspirant has not met with the group.

The endorsement meeting was attended by the group’s executives, local government coordinators, the women and youth leaders and other major stakeholders.