  • Saturday, 11th January, 2025

EFCC Arrests Four Chinese, 105 Others over Alleged Internet Fraud

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said it has arrested four Chinese and 105 Nigerians in a business apartment in the Gudu axis of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, over alleged internet fraud.


 The arrest made on Thursday, January 9, was the results of ongoing efforts to clean the nation of internet fraud and other acts of corruption.
According to a statement by the anti-graft agency, those arrested comprised 67 male (including four Chinese) and 38 female.


EFCC’s Head, Media and Publicity, Mr. Dele Oyewale, who signed the statement disclosed that the alleged culprits were involved in hotel review job scam targeting victims and hotels in Europe and other parts of the world.

