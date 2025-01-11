  • Saturday, 11th January, 2025

AGF Reiterates Commitment to Funding Personnel Costs 

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

.Laments low revenue remittance by government-owned enterprises

James Emejo in Abuja

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein, yesterday declared her commitment to tackling the country’s revenue challenge and boosting funding for personnel costs.

Speaking when she received the House of Representatives Committee on Public Account during an oversight visit  to the Treasury House in Abuja, 

the AGF noted that the introduction of the Aggressive Revenue Drive initiative, had resulted in the improved funding of the personnel overhead costs in 2024.

She however, acknowledged low revenue remittance by some Government -Owned Enterprises (GOEs).

In a statement by Director Press, OAGF, Mr. Bawa Mokwa, Madein further narrated that since her resumption in May 2023, the FGN Consolidated Financial Statement had been prepared and Audited  up to December 31, 2019, in collaboration with the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation (OAuGF).

She said, “We have prepared and audited 2020, 2021,while 2022 is ongoing.”

She said her office had also proposed some enhancements to GIFMIS and IPPIS that will be  more robust with the support and cooperation of the  National Assembly.

In his response, however, Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Bamidele Salam urged the AGF to submit the 2022 Consolidated Financial Statement of the Federation as provided in the 1999 Constitution.

On the issue of the low revenue remittance by GOEs, he stressed the need for comprehensive measures to block revenue leakages through automation of processes and regular audits.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.