AGF Reiterates Commitment to Funding Personnel Costs 

.Laments low revenue remittance by government-owned enterprises

James Emejo in Abuja

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein, yesterday declared her commitment to tackling the country’s revenue challenge and boosting funding for personnel costs.

Speaking when she received the House of Representatives Committee on Public Account during an oversight visit to the Treasury House in Abuja,

the AGF noted that the introduction of the Aggressive Revenue Drive initiative, had resulted in the improved funding of the personnel overhead costs in 2024.

She however, acknowledged low revenue remittance by some Government -Owned Enterprises (GOEs).

In a statement by Director Press, OAGF, Mr. Bawa Mokwa, Madein further narrated that since her resumption in May 2023, the FGN Consolidated Financial Statement had been prepared and Audited up to December 31, 2019, in collaboration with the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation (OAuGF).

She said, “We have prepared and audited 2020, 2021,while 2022 is ongoing.”

She said her office had also proposed some enhancements to GIFMIS and IPPIS that will be more robust with the support and cooperation of the National Assembly.

In his response, however, Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Bamidele Salam urged the AGF to submit the 2022 Consolidated Financial Statement of the Federation as provided in the 1999 Constitution.

On the issue of the low revenue remittance by GOEs, he stressed the need for comprehensive measures to block revenue leakages through automation of processes and regular audits.