28   Persons Killed, Dozens Missing as Terrorists Attack Katsina Village

* Troops kill 109 terrorists in one week, nab 81 others across Nigeria

Linus Aleke in Abuja and Francis Sardauna in Katsina

No fewer than 28 persons have been killed and dozens declared missing after a fresh onslaught by terrorists on Baure Village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.



This occurred same day the Nigerian Military disclosed that troops across all theatre of operations killed no fewer than 109 terrorists and arrested 81 others, in week one. The military also revealed that troops apprehended six perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 43 kidnapped hostages.



However, in Safana Local Government, a local security official, who craved anonymity, told THISDAY in a telephone interview yesterday that the terrorists invaded the agrarian village last Tuesday where they massacred the villagers.



He said the terrorists ransacked many houses and shops in the village, killing 17 persons on the spot and set ablaze the corpses of 11 other victims during the deadly invasion.

“They came into this (Baure) community in large numbers and pillaged house by house, including shops before killing 17 persons and burning 11 other corpses. We tried to intervene but they overpowered us.



“As we speak, over 20 people are still missing. We don’t know whether they are alive or dead. Presently, we are working with the conventional security personnel to rescue the missing persons,” he added.



Confirming the incident to journalists in a statement yesterday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, said 21 people were “fatally shot” during the attack on the Baure Village.

He said the terrorists ambushed the joint team of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps and vigilante members who were returning from a condolence visit.



The statement read: “On January 7th, 2025, in Baure Village, Safana LGA, Katsina State, some suspected armed bandits attacked a joint team of Katsina State Community Watch Corps and vigilante members, who were returning from a condolence visit.



“The incident occurred at about 1630hrs, prompting a swift response from police operatives attached to Safana Divisional Headquarters who rushed to the scene and restored normalcy. Sadly, 21 persons were fatally shot as a result of the attack.



“Efforts are currently being made to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act, further developments will be communicated in due course as the investigation proceeds.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Military, yesterday said troops across all theatre of operations killed no fewer than 109 terrorists and arrested 81 others, in week one. The military also revealed that troops apprehended six perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 43 kidnapped hostages.



A statement by Director Defence Media Operation, Major General Edward Buba, said the troops also denied oil theft of over N600 million in South-South region within the period under review.

Buba said that troops, equally recovered 21 assorted weapons and 124 assorted ammunition.



Giving the breakdown of the arms and ammunition recovered within the week, General Buba itemised them to include, “nine AK47 rifles, five fabricated rifles, four dane guns, three locally made pistols, seven magazines, 97 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 22 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, five live cartridges, three baofeng radios, four vehicles, six motorcycles and four mobile phones amongst other items.

Troops in the Niger Delta area, Buba said discovered and destroyed 10 crude oil cooking ovens, 10 dugout pits, 12 boats, four storage tanks and 10 illegal refining sites.

Other items recovered included three pumping machines, 12 speedboats, 20 drums, two motorcycles, one mobile phone and four vehicles among others,” he said.

The Director averred that troops recovered 631,709 litres of stolen crude oil, 3,140 litres of illegally refined AGO and 2,250 litres of PMS. He noted that troops are sustaining the winning ways of ongoing operational engagements.

According to him, “The armed forces remain focussed and is continuing its counter-insurgency campaign against terrorist and their cohorts operating across the country.

“Accordingly, citizens will continue to witness the incremental effectiveness and efficiency of the armed forces”.