Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates New Roads in Ikeja, Commits to Quality Infrastructure

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has restated his administration’s unwavering commitment to the delivery of quality infrastructure to improve the lives of residents of Lagos State, assuring residents that no part of the state would be left behind in the government’s urban regeneration bid.

Sanwo-Olu made the commitment yesterday during the inauguration of five strategic networks of roads with improved drainage networks at Ikeja GRA in the Ikeja Local Government Area. The roads are Oba Dosumu Street, Oduduwa Way, Oduduwa Crescent, Sobo Arobiodu and Sasegbon Streets.

The network of roads spanning a total length of 6.134 kilometres complements Isaac John, Joel Ogunnaike Street, Oba Ladejobi and Harold Shodipo, which were upgraded earlier, a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, stated.

The newly rehabilitated roads will ease vehicular movement, improve interconnectivity and also enhance the drainage network, ensuring efficient stormwater management to combat the recurrent flooding that has plagued the area.

Speaking at the event organised by the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Office of Infrastructure at Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu said the network of roads would bring about socio-economic growth and development of the area, improve the quality of lives of residents, and impact positively on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the State.

He said: “The rehabilitated roads and drainage systems will mitigate flooding and erosion, reduce traffic congestion and commute times. It will also enhance safety and security, improve the aesthetics of the environment, and increase property values. More importantly, the completion of this network of roads is expected to further boost business turnover, ultimately contributing to the growth of the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“This achievement would not have been possible without your support and commitment. We have devoted significant time, energy, and resources to implementing strategies for a better Lagos for ourselves and future generations, and it is gratifying to see these efforts yielding results.

“The mandate you have given us continues to inspire our commitment to transform our vision of a Greater Lagos into reality. As we consolidate this mandate, we assure you that we will intensify our efforts to build a Lagos that is safe, prosperous, and economically vibrant, providing an enabling environment for inclusive growth.”

Sanwo-Olu urged the residents of GRA Ikeja to view the project as their own, noting that the Community Development Association (CDA) as direct beneficiaries of its positive impact should be committed to responsible use of the roads.

In his remarks, former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, commended Sanwo-Olu for his administration’s developmental strides and good governance in Lagos State, praising him for transforming the face of Ikeja as the capital of the State.

Speaking earlier, the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola, said the projects were part of the administration’s commitment to the urban regeneration intervention policy of the government aimed at rehabilitating and upgrading key roads in the state.

