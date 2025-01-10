Players Storm Port Harcourt for 2025 Polo Tournament 

No fewer than 68 polo players from Nigeria, Argentina, England, and South Africa are set to compete in the 2025 Port Harcourt International Polo Tournament.

The tournament, hosted by the Port Harcourt Polo Club in collaboration with the Nigerian Polo Association (NPA), would take place from January 12 to 18.

Over the years, the event has attracted polo patrons and enthusiasts from Nigeria and beyond, making the tournament one of the major flagships in Nigeria.

President of the Port Harcourt Polo Club, Prince Henry Agbodjan, noted that the tournament, themed ‘Unity in Motion,’ aims to provide a lively and enjoyable experience for polo enthusiasts nationwide.

He added that, apart from the matches, attendees could look forward to entertainment shows and opportunities to purchase items at affordable rates from the tournament’s Micro Market.

“The event will serve as a major commercial boost for the Rivers State economy,” Agbodjan remarked.

He expressed appreciation to the Rivers Government and the tournament’s sponsors for their support and called on the media to raise awareness to further promote the sport of polo in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the tournament, Dolapo Attoni, made the announcement during a news conference in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

According to Attoni, this year’s tournament was expected to surpass previous editions, showcasing the finest polo players from Nigeria and around the globe.

“About 60 players from 20 teams across Nigeria and eight players from Argentina, England, and South Africa will compete for four trophies and other prizes,” Attoni said.

Attoni highlighted the participating teams, which include two each from Adamawa, Plateau, Kano, Katsina; three from Lagos; one from Nasarawa; and eight from Rivers.

“The teams are categorised into high goal, medium goal, and low goal teams.

“They will compete for four trophies, comprising the TY Danjuma Cup, Alfred Diette Spiff Cup, TJT Princewill Cup, and Governor’s Cup.

“Trophies, medals and individual prizes will be awarded to winners and runners-up, while sponsors and individuals who have significantly contributed to the growth of polo in Nigeria will also be recognised,” he added.

Attoni, who also serves as the Vice President of the Port Harcourt Polo Club, mentioned that matches would take place daily between noon and 6:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Captain of the Port Harcourt Polo Club, Ikenna Nebolisa, expressed confidence in his team’s readiness to compete.

“Our players and horses are fully prepared to claim victory and make our fans proud,” he concluded.