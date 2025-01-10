Aruna Knocks out British Champion to Progress to Third Round

Quadri Aruna yesterday kicked off 2025 with a significant victory by defeating British champion Liam Pitchford.

This win propelled him to the third round of the Men’s Singles at the WTT Star Contender Doha, Qatar.

Earlier in the competition, Egypt’s Dina Meshref was unable to overcome China’s Chen Yi. She exited the Women’s Singles in the second round with a 3-1 loss.

As the only African competitor and the fifth seed remaining in contest, Aruna navigated the challenging style of Pitchford to avoid an early exit.

Despite losing the first game 10-12, Aruna bounced back to win the next three games 11-9, 11-9, 11-9 to secure his spot in the third round.

Next, Aruna will face Spain’s Alvaro Robles, who also advanced by defeating a Japanese contender in the second round.

The Men’s Singles draw saw a major upset with the third seed, Patrick Franziska of Germany, being eliminated in the Round of 32. Franziska initially led against Park Ganghyeon of the Korea Republic but ultimately lost 3-2 (9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-8).

Frenchman Thibault Poret continued his impressive run in Doha, defeating No.14 seed Lim Jonghoon of Korea Republic (11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-8) to reach his first round of 16 at the WTT Star Contender stage.

In the Women’s Singles, Britt Eerland celebrated advancing to the Last 16 after a notable 3-1 win over No.14 seed Manika Batra of India (10-12, 11-8, 11-8, 11-3). Eerland overcame an early setback in game one to win three consecutive games.

Bernadette Szocs also demonstrated remarkable resilience, coming from behind to defeat the German in five games (3-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 11-9), showcasing her fighting spirit and determination.