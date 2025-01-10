  • Friday, 10th January, 2025

Cleric Charges Nigerians on Humility, Forthrightness

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A priest of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, St Augustine Church, Ven. Emma Ekejiuba, has charged Nigerians on the virtues of humility and forthrightness.

Ekejiuba, who was officiating the funeral mass of late Mrs. Lois Innocent Onyeakpa, mother of renowned Anambra Lawyer, Ndubuisi Onyeakpa, in Umunze, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, said such virtues endears one to God.

The priest described late Onyeakpa as a humble and forthright woman, who was an encourager to others around her when she lived. He urged all to emulate her.

The remains of Mrs Onyeakpa was interred yesterday in the compound of her husband, Late Mr. Innocent Onyeakpa, after a mass in her honour. She died at the age of 88.

She is survived by nine children, including Ndubuisi Onyeakpa, who is her last child.

Describing his late mother, Onyeakpa said she was a loving, caring and hardworking woman who did everything to see him and other children through school, despite the early demise of their father. He said he owes his mother his success as a lawyer today, adding that her funeral is rather a celebration of her life and times.

