Chukwuma Lashes NFF over Chelle’s Appointment 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

The Proprietor of Gabros International FC, Chief Gabriel Chukwuma, has dismissed the appointment of former Mali gaffer, Eric Sekou Chelle, as the new Head coach of the Super Eagles.

Without mincing words, the former Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), said Chelle’s appointment by the Ibrahim Musa Gusau-led NFF board implied submission that they have nothing more to offer Nigerians just like the new coach.

Chukwuma lamented that despite the existence of talented players in the country the football federation has failed to manage them, noting it was the reason why Nigeria “was in a precarious position in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.”

He said the solution to the delicate situation could not have been to engage, Chelle, who has no known football laurels to his credit.

“Does it mean we no longer have people who know football in the country? Where is Shehu Dikko that has football knowledge? Where is Felix Anyansi-Agwu and Davidson Owumi? Do they want Nigerian football to crash under their watch because of what people will get? Even though I know too well that they cannot qualify for the next World Cup because of the precarious situation, irrespective of the billions of Naira approved by the football loving President Bola Tinubu for that purpose.

“In fact, I see the money as a free money to those who received it, a “dash money” because it will not achieve the desired purpose. The money would have been invested in other areas but they made the president believe Nigeria will qualify,” Chukwuma stressed with emphasis.

He insisted that NFF would have engaged a world-class coach. “I even indicated my interest to contribute money for that purpose so that Nigerians will be happy but Gusau decided to do things his own way, leaving Nigerians in this present precarious situation,” concludes the former NFF board member.

Insiders at the Sunday Dankaro House secretariat of the NFF hinted THISDAY midweek that Chelle was going to earn same $50,000 monthly salary paid Jose Peseiro.

“He’s coming to the job with his two assistants who are going to earn $5,000 monthly to be paid by the NFF. It is not yet certain the Nigerian coaches who are going to be in his backroom staff,” revealed the top football source in Abuja.

Despite the lack of enthusiasm that has greeted the announcement of the Malian, the NFF is expected to unveil Chelle to the public in Abuja on Monday.