Associates Celebrate Senator Ganiyu Solomon at 65

Mary Nnah writes about the recent 65th birthday celebration of Lagos politician, Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon, during which prominent politicians and associates from the Centre of Excellence and beyond eulogised the grassroots mobiliser from Mushin.

senator GaniyuOlanrewaju Solomon’s 65th birthday celebration was a grand affair, attended by the crème de la crème of Lagos politics and beyond.

The elaborate prayer session held recently at the prestigious High Point Event Centre and Suites in Ikeja, Lagos, was a tribute to the senator’s influence and respect within the political circle.

As a cerebral and shrewd politician, Senator Solomon has built a reputation for his leadership qualities, collaborative approach, and commitment to public service.

His political career spans over two decades, with notable achievements in the executive and legislative arms of government.

From his early days as Chairman of Mushin Local Government Council to his tenure as a Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Solomon has consistently demonstrated his ability to connect with the people and deliver on his promises.

The event was graced by notable dignitaries, including former governors, deputy governors, senators, and members of the House of Representatives.

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. ObafemiKadriHamzat, fondly referred to Senator Solomon as “Egbon mi” (my elder brother), highlighting their long-standing relationship.Hamzat’s words were echoed by other speakers, including the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. MudashiruObasa, who praised Solomon’s steadfastness and loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Solomon’s father, AlhajiRafiu Solomon, was a prominent figure in Lagos politics, and his influence paved the way for his son’s entry into politics. AlhajiRafiu Solomon was a contemporary of second Republic governor of Lagos state, late AlhajiLateefJakande, and his political dominance was felt throughout the Centre of Excellence. Senator Solomon had since carved out his own path, earning the respect of his peers and constituents.

Throughout his career, Solomon popularly called GOS by his political associates, has demonstrated his commitment to public service, sponsoring several bills and motions while in the Senate.

His leadership roles, including Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital Market and Minority Whip, are a hallmark of his capabilities and dedication. Some of the notable bills he sponsored included the Amendment of the National Directorate of Act, Electronics Commerce, Whistle blowers Protection, Institution of Capital Market Registrars‘, Elderly Centre, Cancer Research and Treatment Centre, among others.

As Senator Solomon marked his 65th birthday, it is clear that his legacy is already etched in gold. His selfless service, collaborative approach, and commitment to the well-being of his constituents have earned him a special place in the hearts of many.

The birthday gig was also attended by Islamic scholars and clerics, who offered prayers and supplications for the senator’s continued good health and prosperity.

In his remarks, former Governor of Lagos State, BabatundeRajiFashola, shared a memorable encounter with Senator Solomon, highlighting his humility and dedication to public service. Other dignitaries, including the National Missioner of Ansar-Deen Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdul-Rahman Ahmad, and the Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh SulaimonAbunolla, also eulogised Senator Solomon’s contributions to the development of Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

Senator Solomon’s political journey has been marked by several notable milestones.

In 1997, he contested for a seat at the Lagos State House of Assembly under the platform of the Democratic Party of Nigeria (DPN). Although the election was truncated by the death of General SaniAbacha, Senator Solomon’s determination and resilience were evident. He went on to contest for the chairmanship seat of Mushin Local Government in 1999, winning the election convincingly.

In 2003, Senator Solomon contested for the Senate under the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), but lost the primary election to Senator TokunboAfikuyomi. Undeterred, he went on to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives, representing Mushin Constituency 1. His determination and perseverance eventually paid off in 2007 when he was elected into the Senate to represent Lagos West Senatorial District.

Solomon holds a prominent position in the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the apex decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State. As a respected member of the GAC, he plays a crucial role in shaping the party’s policies and direction in the state.

In addition to his role in the GAC, Solomon also serves as the apex leader of The Mandate Movement (TMM) in Mushin and Odi-Olowo, further solidifying his influence and leadership within the party.

As the event came to a close, it was clear that Senator GaniyuOlanrewaju Solomon’s 65th birthday celebration was not just a milestone, but a celebration of his enduring legacy and impact on the lives of those around him.

His commitment to public service, his collaborative approach, and his dedication to the well-being of his constituents have earned him a special place in the hearts of many. As he continues to contribute to the development of Lagos State and Nigeria, his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.