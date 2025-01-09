  • Thursday, 9th January, 2025

Women Affairs Minister Felicitates FIRS Boss, Zack Adedeji, at 47

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has felicitated the Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Dr Zack Adedeji, on his 47th birth anniversary.

In a statement signed by her Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Jonathan Eze, the minister stated that under his leadership, FIRS had witnessed unprecedented growth and transformation, with significant increases in revenue generation and improved tax administration.

She added that his vision, strategic thinking, and collaborative approach have earned him widespread recognition and respect within the tax community and beyond.

The statement reads: “Today, marks a significant milestone in the life of our indefatigable Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). As you celebrate, I, on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs honour your remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication to nation-building.

“As a seasoned tax administrator and policy expert, you have brought your wealth of experience and expertise to bear on the tax landscape in Nigeria. Your commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and voluntary tax compliance has been instrumental in shaping the tax narrative in the country.

“Here’s wishing you a joyous 47th birthday, good health, and many more years of inspired leadership and service to our great nation”

