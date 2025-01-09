Police Commissioner Identifies Areas of Security Challenges in A’Ibom 

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Kidnappings, armed robbery, communal clashes, and homicidal cases have been identified as some of the security challenges facing Akwa Ibom State.

The state Commissioner of Police, Baba Mohammed Azare, opened up on the security issue facing the state during a visit to the state Governor, Umo Eno, at the Government House in Uyo.

To contain the challenges, the Police Commissioner said his team in collaboration with the Directorate of State Services (DSS) were profiling the sponsors of communal clashes in the state.

To ensure peace and security reign in state, CP Azare pledged commitment to engage the youths in dialogue to promote peaceful coexistence.

And in a bid to enhance community policing, he said directive has been given for principal officers of the Command to make their phone number available to the public for easy access.

With the new strategies adopted and wealth of experience and commitment to community policing, Azare said the people of the state should expect a renewed focus on tackling crime and promoting peace and security.

Welcoming the state police boss to the state, Governor Eno expressed satisfaction with the choice of the new police commissioner, citing his previous experience as Deputy Commissioner, Operations in the state.

The governor also lauded the new CP’s plan to engage the youths in community policing, saying it aligns with the state government’s efforts to enhance peace and development.

Eno assured Azare of his support in tackling crime and maintaining peace in the state, stressing that his previous experience as Deputy Commissioner Operations in the state has provided him with adequate knowledge of the terrain and its security situation.

The governor decried the spate of vandalism of public facilities, especially transformers, which he said costs the government a lot to replace, as it hinders rural development.