  • Wednesday, 8th January, 2025

Sovereign Trust Insurance Named Outstanding Auto Insurance Company

Business | 2 hours ago

Ebere Nwoji

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc  recently won the Most Outstanding Auto Insurance Company of the Year Award .

The organisers of the Business Excellence  Awards, Beta Media, said the underwriting firm clinched the award because of its consistency, professionalism, integrity, creativity and an uncompromising stance for providing far-reaching retail products and services.

“In recognition of the company’s creativity and adaptability in product development with regards to retail and affordable insurance products to the insuring public, the organisers of the annual award through its award committee nominated Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc as one of the possible recipients of the award and at the end of it all, the company emerged the winner of the award for year 2024,” the organisers stated.

The Chief Executive Officer of Beta Media, Clarisse Ndinge, said the event was gracefully attended by captains of industries, brand management and marketing practitioners, the media and members of the public.

He  said  the criteria for the award as given by the Technical/Award committee included, efficiency in service delivery, creativity in product development, branch network, the use of technology, media presence of the brand, adherence to ethics and corporate governance and the quality of human resources available to the organisation within the period of the nomination and the screening process.

According to him, the screening process for the companies nominated for the award was carried out by a group of seasoned brand management and marketing consultants and some notable members of the public. 

“It was a very rigourous process in determining the eventual winner of  the award but at the end of the day, Sovereign Trust Insurance was adjudged by all as the winner of the award category in question”, he stated.

Ndinge further reiterated that insurance companies needed  to do a lot of work in terms of product development that would impact positively on the lives of the average Nigerian as insurance in the country was viewed by many as a service for only the rich. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.