Sovereign Trust Insurance Named Outstanding Auto Insurance Company

Ebere Nwoji

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc recently won the Most Outstanding Auto Insurance Company of the Year Award .

The organisers of the Business Excellence Awards, Beta Media, said the underwriting firm clinched the award because of its consistency, professionalism, integrity, creativity and an uncompromising stance for providing far-reaching retail products and services.

“In recognition of the company’s creativity and adaptability in product development with regards to retail and affordable insurance products to the insuring public, the organisers of the annual award through its award committee nominated Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc as one of the possible recipients of the award and at the end of it all, the company emerged the winner of the award for year 2024,” the organisers stated.

The Chief Executive Officer of Beta Media, Clarisse Ndinge, said the event was gracefully attended by captains of industries, brand management and marketing practitioners, the media and members of the public.

He said the criteria for the award as given by the Technical/Award committee included, efficiency in service delivery, creativity in product development, branch network, the use of technology, media presence of the brand, adherence to ethics and corporate governance and the quality of human resources available to the organisation within the period of the nomination and the screening process.

According to him, the screening process for the companies nominated for the award was carried out by a group of seasoned brand management and marketing consultants and some notable members of the public.

“It was a very rigourous process in determining the eventual winner of the award but at the end of the day, Sovereign Trust Insurance was adjudged by all as the winner of the award category in question”, he stated.

Ndinge further reiterated that insurance companies needed to do a lot of work in terms of product development that would impact positively on the lives of the average Nigerian as insurance in the country was viewed by many as a service for only the rich.