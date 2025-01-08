Navy Rescues 8 Police Officers, Civilian from Boat Accident in Bayelsa

The Nigerian Navy yesterday said its personnel deployed around Agbura community in Bayelsa, have rescued nine passengers comprising eight policemen and one civilian.

The Director of Naval Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

Adams-Aliu said its personnel also recovered three rifles belonging to the policemen during the search and rescue operation.

Adams-Aliu said the police officers were drowned while enroute Yenagoa, when their speed boat hit a submerged wreck and capsized.

According to him, first aid was administered to those injured and were subsequently transferred to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, for further medical treatment.

He said the submerged wreckage that caused the incident was noted and marked to prevent further occurrences.

“The recovered weapons were documented and secured awaiting proper handing and taking over to the Nigerian Police Force Bayelsa State Command.

“This successful rescue operation underscores the synergy and collaboration between the Nigerian Navy and security agencies.

“The Nigerian navy remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring safety on the nation’s waterways and fostering collaboration with other security stakeholders to enhance national security.

“The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, reiterates the navy’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians within the maritime domain.

“The CNS also commended the swift response and professionalism of the personnel involved in this operation,” he said.