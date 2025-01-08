Grimaldi Launches First-ever Direct Shipping Service from China to Nigeria

Eromosele Abiodun

The Grimaldi Group has unveiled a groundbreaking direct shipping service connecting Shanghai, China, to Lagos, Nigeria, eliminating the need for transshipments and setting a new benchmark for speed and efficiency in maritime logistics. This development, which is a first of its kind, was disclosed in Lagos yesterday by the Managing Director of Grimaldi Agency Nigeria and PTML Terminal, Mr. Ascanio Russo.

Russo highlighted the exceptional advantages of the new service, emphasizing its unmatched speed and efficiency.

According to him, the direct route will take just 27 days to transport cargo from Shanghai to Lagos—an industry-leading transit time.

“This is the fastest transit time in the industry. No transshipment, no delays! Nigerian importers can now ship their goods with ease and confidence, knowing their cargo will arrive directly and on time,” Russo said.

Russo noted that this service is designed to deliver maximum value to Nigerian importers and exporters, offering competitive freight rates while maintaining Grimaldi’s reputation for reliable service.

“With the launch of this direct shipping service, we are addressing one of the key challenges faced by Nigerian importers—unnecessary delays caused by transshipments through other ports. This direct route reduces costs, eliminates risks, and simplifies logistics for businesses in Nigeria. It is a game-changer for trade between China and Nigeria,” Russo stated.

He further assured users of the service that they would enjoy the premium benefits associated with Grimaldi’s PTML Terminal, located at Tin Can Island Port.

“We are offering streamlined handling, priority processing, and an unparalleled level of service through our PTML Terminal, which remains the preferred logistics hub in West Africa. Our customers can rely on us for seamless, stress-free shipping solutions,” Russo added.

He said the launch of this service further underscores the strategic importance of the PTML Terminal, which has solidified its position as a premier logistics and transshipment hub for West Africa.

The Grimaldi Group recently inaugurated the new monthly shipping service with the maiden voyage of the Great Cotonou, a state-of-the-art G5-class ro-ro multipurpose vessel. The vessel is part of Grimaldi’s cutting-edge fleet, which integrates advanced technology for efficient cargo handling and reduced environmental impact.