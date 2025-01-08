Controversy Follows Sack of Seven Lecturers at Kwara Polytechnic in Ilorin

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





There was controversy yesterday in Kwara State over the purported sacking of seven lecturers at Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

The state government announced the recruitment of 1,811 teachers for primary schools across the state to boost education of primary schools’ pupils.

The sacked lecturers, according to THISDAY checks, were allegedly relieved of their appointments due to alleged insubordination and being members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

It was further learnt the sacked lecturers were employed last year when the institution sought appointment of more lecturers.

THISDAY gathered that the affected lecturers were also accused of working against the return of the incumbent rector of the institution, Engineer Abdul Jimoh, for a second term in office.

Contacted on the development, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Garba Haleemah, said the seven disengaged lecturers were not sacked based on their alleged political affiliations.

According to her, “The staff were not sacked based on political affiliations.”

Haleemah, in a statement issued in Ilorin, which she personally signed on behalf of the management of the institution, said, “The polytechnic management wishes to clarify that this exercise does not target anyone.

“It is purely an internal review and cost-saving measure that involved the movement of some old hands and, inevitably, rightsising of a few new hands whose employments were still probationary.

“It was not a decision taken in haste or without due considerations; we, therefore, appeal that such exercise should not be politicised.

“The polytechnic is undergoing significant restructuring, including increased use of technology to improve efficiency, reduce cost, and enhance service delivery in line with global best practices.”

However, a pro-democracy group in the state, People’s Voice Advocacy Network (PVAN), condemned the dismissal of the lecturers for their alleged membership of an opposition political party.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Yusuf Obe, the group described the sack of the individuals as “politically motivated, callous, reprehensible and unacceptable”. It called for their immediate reinstatement.

According to PVAN, “Our findings revealed that six of the dismissed workers are from Ilorin, Kwara Central, while the other person hails from Kwara South, and no concrete reason was given for their sacking other than ‘their service is no longer needed.’”

The group added, “This is no doubt a politically motivated decision. It is callous, reprehensible, unacceptable and a direct assault on Kwara youth, especially those who harbour opinions different from those of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As the voice of the people, we demand the immediate and unconditional reinstatement of the dismissed workers and call on the governor to publicly disassociate himself from this oppressive act carried out by his personal aide.

“Furthermore, we urge him to take decisive action against those responsible for this shameful display of political intimidation.”

Meanwhile, the state government announced the recruitment of 1,811 basic school teachers and attendants across the primary schools in the state.

A statement by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), which was signed by the press secretary of the board, Mrs. Aminat Atere, said the recruitment was based on A recent process involving at least 55,713 applicants from across the state.

The statement said, “The breakdown of the successful applicants included 1,500 teachers, mostly from STEM subjects, and 311 non-teaching staff, comprising drivers, security guards, and office assistants for schools in the 16 local government areas of the state.

“Successful applicants with valid phone numbers have since been contacted for their letters. Documentation started on Monday, January 6, with successful applicants from Kwara North, Tuesday, January 7, is for new hires from Kwara South, while Wednesday, January 8, is for successful candidates from Kwara Central.”

The statement added, “Documents required during documentation include original and two photocopies of all credentials; two file jackets and tags; citizenship certificate; two passport photographs; bond signing; biodata form to be filled, among other things”.

The statement said the process focused more on hiring persons who would stay in their place of assignment, underscoring why the board sought nominations of competent and qualified hands from rural communities to bridge the manpower need in the hinterlands.