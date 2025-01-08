Alleged Money Laundering: ICPC Files Charges Against El Rufai’s Aide

John Shiklam in Kaduna





The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has charged Muhammad Sa’idu, a former aide to ex-Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State to court for alleged money laundering.

The case was filed yesterday at the Federal High Court in Kaduna, by Dr. Osuobeni Ekoi Akponimisingha, ICPC’s Assistant Legal Officer.

Sa’idu served as the commissioner of local government affairs, chief of staff, and commissioner of finance during the administration of el-Rufai.

He was charged alongside one Ibrahim Muktar, a staff in the Ministry of Finance.

According to the charge No. FHC/KD/IC/2025, the defendants are being accused of a two-count charge of money laundering.

The ICPC dismissed earlier claim that Saidu had been exonerated of all charges after 10 months of investigation.

According to the charge, “Sometime in March 2022 or thereabouts, Alhaji Muhammad Bashir Sa’idu, who at that time Commissioner of Finance, did accept cash payment of the sum of N155m from one Ibrahim Muktar exceeding the amount authorised by law, which sum you received in cash through proxy to wit: Muazu Abdu, your Special Assistant and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section2(a) and punishable under the Section 19(d) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.’’

The ICPC also alleged that in within the same period, Saidu “indirectly took control of the sum of N155m received in cash for and on behalf of you by one Muazu Abdul from Ibrahim Muktar, which he reasonably ought to have known, formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful activity to wit: corruption and you hereby committed an offence contrary to section 18(2)(d) and punishable under Section 18(3) of the Money Laundering(Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.’’

The anti-graft agency noted that, Section 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 states that “any person who contravenes the provisions of subsection (2) is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of not less than four years but not more than fourteen years or a fine not less than five times the value of the proceeds of the crime or both.’’

The police had on January 2, 2025, arrested Saidu following a petition accusing him of diversion of public funds.